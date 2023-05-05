Rockies take 4-game win streak into game against the Mets

Colorado Rockies (12-20, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (16-16, third in the NL East) New York;…

Colorado Rockies (12-20, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (16-16, third in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0); Mets: Kodai Senga (3-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -239, Rockies +197; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the New York Mets.

New York has gone 6-6 in home games and 16-16 overall. The Mets have a 12-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado is 5-11 on the road and 12-20 overall. The Rockies have gone 2-19 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, five home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .212 for the Mets. Brett Baty is 12-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Elias Diaz has six doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .228 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (left ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.