Rockies and Mets meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Mets (27-26, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-30, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-4, 6.48 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -147, Rockies +125; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and New York Mets play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado has gone 14-14 in home games and 23-30 overall. The Rockies have a 7-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York is 15-17 on the road and 27-26 overall. The Mets have a 10-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Rockies are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has a .333 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 11 doubles and six home runs. Randal Grichuk is 12-for-34 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has three doubles and 20 home runs while hitting .239 for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 12-for-34 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .282 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mets: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.