Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Saturday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Third Round Robert Karlsson 71-66-63—200 Steve Stricker…

Saturday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Third Round

Robert Karlsson 71-66-63—200 Steve Stricker 68-68-64—200 Padraig Harrington 68-69-65—202 Paul Broadhurst 67-68-68—203 Alex Cejka 69-68-67—204 Jerry Kelly 69-68-67—204 Timothy O’Neal 67-69-68—204 Marco Dawson 71-68-66—205 Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-68-67—205 Ken Duke 68-71-67—206 Ernie Els 68-66-72—206 Stephen Ames 70-70-67—207 Richard Green 70-72-65—207 Steve Jones 73-69-65—207 Scott Parel 71-69-68—208 Dicky Pride 71-68-69—208 Vijay Singh 72-68-68—208 Bob Estes 69-70-70—209 Billy Mayfair 71-71-67—209 Kevin Sutherland 71-70-68—209 Mike Weir 70-68-71—209 Darren Clarke 71-69-70—210 Thongchai Jaidee 70-71-69—210 Colin Montgomerie 72-69-69—210 Paul Goydos 69-71-71—211 Bernhard Langer 69-72-70—211 Joe Durant 70-67-75—212 Harrison Frazar 70-74-68—212 Tim Petrovic 71-69-72—212 Michael Allen 70-71-72—213 Billy Andrade 67-74-72—213 Stuart Appleby 74-70-69—213 Woody Austin 72-73-68—213 David McKenzie 70-71-72—213 Shane Bertsch 69-72-73—214 Steve Flesch 72-73-69—214 Tom Lehman 72-69-73—214 Scott McCarron 72-70-72—214 Kenny Perry 73-70-71—214 Paul Stankowski 74-69-71—214 Glen Day 74-69-72—215 Brett Quigley 75-67-73—215 Steven Alker 70-76-70—216 Olin Browne 70-74-72—216 Rod Pampling 75-71-70—216 Brian Gay 71-76-70—217 Tom Pernice 75-71-71—217 Scott Verplank 71-74-72—217 Notah Begay 78-71-69—218 Retief Goosen 76-70-72—218 Tim Herron 73-69-76—218 Rob Labritz 70-74-74—218 Scott Dunlap 75-70-74—219 Justin Leonard 74-76-69—219 Rocco Mediate 72-74-73—219 Esteban Toledo 72-75-72—219 Kirk Triplett 72-77-70—219 Y.E. Yang 70-73-76—219 Russ Cochran 70-78-72—220 David Frost 73-73-74—220 Jim Furyk 74-72-74—220 John Senden 75-74-71—220 Duffy Waldorf 72-74-74—220 John Huston 73-77-71—221 Brian Cooper 78-74-70—222 John Daly 75-76-71—222 Mark Hensby 74-71-77—222 Charlie Wi 80-71-71—222 Jason Bohn 74-73-76—223 Chris DiMarco 76-71-78—225 Lee Janzen 73-76-76—225 Larry Mize 75-73-77—225 Robert Gamez 77-75-74—226 Steve Pate 72-75-79—226 Wes Short 82-73-71—226 Jose Maria Olazabal 74-77-76—227 Len Mattiace 79-73-76—228 Gary Hallberg 75-80-81—236

