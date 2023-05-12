Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Friday
At Greystone GC
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
Second Round
|Ernie Els
|68-66—134
|Paul Broadhurst
|67-68—135
|Timothy O’Neal
|67-69—136
|Steve Stricker
|68-68—136
|Alex Cejka
|69-68—137
|Joe Durant
|70-67—137
|Padraig Harrington
|68-69—137
|Robert Karlsson
|71-66—137
|Jerry Kelly
|69-68—137
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|70-68—138
|Mike Weir
|70-68—138
|Marco Dawson
|71-68—139
|Ken Duke
|68-71—139
|Bob Estes
|69-70—139
|Dicky Pride
|71-68—139
|Stephen Ames
|70-70—140
|Darren Clarke
|71-69—140
|Paul Goydos
|69-71—140
|Scott Parel
|71-69—140
|Tim Petrovic
|71-69—140
|Vijay Singh
|72-68—140
|Michael Allen
|70-71—141
|Billy Andrade
|67-74—141
|Shane Bertsch
|69-72—141
|Thongchai Jaidee
|70-71—141
|Bernhard Langer
|69-72—141
|Tom Lehman
|72-69—141
|David McKenzie
|70-71—141
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-69—141
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-70—141
|Richard Green
|70-72—142
|Tim Herron
|73-69—142
|Steve Jones
|73-69—142
|Billy Mayfair
|71-71—142
|Scott McCarron
|72-70—142
|Brett Quigley
|75-67—142
|Glen Day
|74-69—143
|Kenny Perry
|73-70—143
|Paul Stankowski
|74-69—143
|Y.E. Yang
|70-73—143
|Stuart Appleby
|74-70—144
|Olin Browne
|70-74—144
|Harrison Frazar
|70-74—144
|Rob Labritz
|70-74—144
|Woody Austin
|72-73—145
|Scott Dunlap
|75-70—145
|Steve Flesch
|72-73—145
|Mark Hensby
|74-71—145
|Scott Verplank
|71-74—145
|Steven Alker
|70-76—146
|David Frost
|73-73—146
|Jim Furyk
|74-72—146
|Retief Goosen
|76-70—146
|Rocco Mediate
|72-74—146
|Rod Pampling
|75-71—146
|Tom Pernice
|75-71—146
|Duffy Waldorf
|72-74—146
|Jason Bohn
|74-73—147
|Chris DiMarco
|76-71—147
|Brian Gay
|71-76—147
|Steve Pate
|72-75—147
|Esteban Toledo
|72-75—147
|Russ Cochran
|70-78—148
|Larry Mize
|75-73—148
|Notah Begay
|78-71—149
|Lee Janzen
|73-76—149
|John Senden
|75-74—149
|Kirk Triplett
|72-77—149
|John Huston
|73-77—150
|Justin Leonard
|74-76—150
|John Daly
|75-76—151
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|74-77—151
|Charlie Wi
|80-71—151
|Brian Cooper
|78-74—152
|Robert Gamez
|77-75—152
|Len Mattiace
|79-73—152
|Gary Hallberg
|75-80—155
|Wes Short
|82-73—155
