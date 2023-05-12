Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Friday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Second Round Ernie Els 68-66—134 Paul Broadhurst…

Friday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Second Round

Ernie Els 68-66—134 Paul Broadhurst 67-68—135 Timothy O’Neal 67-69—136 Steve Stricker 68-68—136 Alex Cejka 69-68—137 Joe Durant 70-67—137 Padraig Harrington 68-69—137 Robert Karlsson 71-66—137 Jerry Kelly 69-68—137 Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-68—138 Mike Weir 70-68—138 Marco Dawson 71-68—139 Ken Duke 68-71—139 Bob Estes 69-70—139 Dicky Pride 71-68—139 Stephen Ames 70-70—140 Darren Clarke 71-69—140 Paul Goydos 69-71—140 Scott Parel 71-69—140 Tim Petrovic 71-69—140 Vijay Singh 72-68—140 Michael Allen 70-71—141 Billy Andrade 67-74—141 Shane Bertsch 69-72—141 Thongchai Jaidee 70-71—141 Bernhard Langer 69-72—141 Tom Lehman 72-69—141 David McKenzie 70-71—141 Colin Montgomerie 72-69—141 Kevin Sutherland 71-70—141 Richard Green 70-72—142 Tim Herron 73-69—142 Steve Jones 73-69—142 Billy Mayfair 71-71—142 Scott McCarron 72-70—142 Brett Quigley 75-67—142 Glen Day 74-69—143 Kenny Perry 73-70—143 Paul Stankowski 74-69—143 Y.E. Yang 70-73—143 Stuart Appleby 74-70—144 Olin Browne 70-74—144 Harrison Frazar 70-74—144 Rob Labritz 70-74—144 Woody Austin 72-73—145 Scott Dunlap 75-70—145 Steve Flesch 72-73—145 Mark Hensby 74-71—145 Scott Verplank 71-74—145 Steven Alker 70-76—146 David Frost 73-73—146 Jim Furyk 74-72—146 Retief Goosen 76-70—146 Rocco Mediate 72-74—146 Rod Pampling 75-71—146 Tom Pernice 75-71—146 Duffy Waldorf 72-74—146 Jason Bohn 74-73—147 Chris DiMarco 76-71—147 Brian Gay 71-76—147 Steve Pate 72-75—147 Esteban Toledo 72-75—147 Russ Cochran 70-78—148 Larry Mize 75-73—148 Notah Begay 78-71—149 Lee Janzen 73-76—149 John Senden 75-74—149 Kirk Triplett 72-77—149 John Huston 73-77—150 Justin Leonard 74-76—150 John Daly 75-76—151 Jose Maria Olazabal 74-77—151 Charlie Wi 80-71—151 Brian Cooper 78-74—152 Robert Gamez 77-75—152 Len Mattiace 79-73—152 Gary Hallberg 75-80—155 Wes Short 82-73—155

