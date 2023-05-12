Live Radio
Regions Tradition Tour Scores

The Associated Press

May 12, 2023, 5:09 PM

Friday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Second Round

Ernie Els 68-66—134
Paul Broadhurst 67-68—135
Timothy O’Neal 67-69—136
Steve Stricker 68-68—136
Alex Cejka 69-68—137
Joe Durant 70-67—137
Padraig Harrington 68-69—137
Robert Karlsson 71-66—137
Jerry Kelly 69-68—137
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-68—138
Mike Weir 70-68—138
Marco Dawson 71-68—139
Ken Duke 68-71—139
Bob Estes 69-70—139
Dicky Pride 71-68—139
Stephen Ames 70-70—140
Darren Clarke 71-69—140
Paul Goydos 69-71—140
Scott Parel 71-69—140
Tim Petrovic 71-69—140
Vijay Singh 72-68—140
Michael Allen 70-71—141
Billy Andrade 67-74—141
Shane Bertsch 69-72—141
Thongchai Jaidee 70-71—141
Bernhard Langer 69-72—141
Tom Lehman 72-69—141
David McKenzie 70-71—141
Colin Montgomerie 72-69—141
Kevin Sutherland 71-70—141
Richard Green 70-72—142
Tim Herron 73-69—142
Steve Jones 73-69—142
Billy Mayfair 71-71—142
Scott McCarron 72-70—142
Brett Quigley 75-67—142
Glen Day 74-69—143
Kenny Perry 73-70—143
Paul Stankowski 74-69—143
Y.E. Yang 70-73—143
Stuart Appleby 74-70—144
Olin Browne 70-74—144
Harrison Frazar 70-74—144
Rob Labritz 70-74—144
Woody Austin 72-73—145
Scott Dunlap 75-70—145
Steve Flesch 72-73—145
Mark Hensby 74-71—145
Scott Verplank 71-74—145
Steven Alker 70-76—146
David Frost 73-73—146
Jim Furyk 74-72—146
Retief Goosen 76-70—146
Rocco Mediate 72-74—146
Rod Pampling 75-71—146
Tom Pernice 75-71—146
Duffy Waldorf 72-74—146
Jason Bohn 74-73—147
Chris DiMarco 76-71—147
Brian Gay 71-76—147
Steve Pate 72-75—147
Esteban Toledo 72-75—147
Russ Cochran 70-78—148
Larry Mize 75-73—148
Notah Begay 78-71—149
Lee Janzen 73-76—149
John Senden 75-74—149
Kirk Triplett 72-77—149
John Huston 73-77—150
Justin Leonard 74-76—150
John Daly 75-76—151
Jose Maria Olazabal 74-77—151
Charlie Wi 80-71—151
Brian Cooper 78-74—152
Robert Gamez 77-75—152
Len Mattiace 79-73—152
Gary Hallberg 75-80—155
Wes Short 82-73—155

