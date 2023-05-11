Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Thursday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 First Round Billy Andrade 35-32—67 Paul Broadhurst…

Thursday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

First Round

Billy Andrade 35-32—67 Paul Broadhurst 33-34—67 Timothy O’Neal 33-34—67 Ken Duke 36-32—68 Ernie Els 35-33—68 Padraig Harrington 34-34—68 Steve Stricker 33-35—68 Shane Bertsch 34-35—69 Alex Cejka 32-37—69 Bob Estes 36-33—69 Paul Goydos 34-35—69 Jerry Kelly 35-34—69 Bernhard Langer 33-36—69 Steven Alker 35-35—70 Michael Allen 33-37—70 Stephen Ames 34-36—70 Olin Browne 35-35—70 Russ Cochran 36-34—70 Joe Durant 35-35—70 Harrison Frazar 34-36—70 Richard Green 36-34—70 Thongchai Jaidee 34-36—70 Miguel Angel Jimenez 36-34—70 Rob Labritz 36-34—70 David McKenzie 33-37—70 Mike Weir 36-34—70 Y.E. Yang 35-35—70 Darren Clarke 37-34—71 Marco Dawson 34-37—71 Brian Gay 37-34—71 Robert Karlsson 35-36—71 Billy Mayfair 34-37—71 Scott Parel 35-36—71 Tim Petrovic 33-38—71 Dicky Pride 34-37—71 Kevin Sutherland 37-34—71 Scott Verplank 34-37—71 Woody Austin 35-37—72 Steve Flesch 36-36—72 Tom Lehman 35-37—72 Scott McCarron 38-34—72 Rocco Mediate 36-36—72 Colin Montgomerie 40-32—72 Steve Pate 37-35—72 Vijay Singh 37-35—72 Esteban Toledo 37-35—72 Kirk Triplett 35-37—72 Duffy Waldorf 36-36—72 David Frost 36-37—73 Tim Herron 36-37—73 John Huston 35-38—73 Lee Janzen 39-34—73 Steve Jones 37-36—73 Kenny Perry 35-38—73 Stuart Appleby 36-38—74 Jason Bohn 38-36—74 Glen Day 38-36—74 Jim Furyk 34-40—74 Mark Hensby 37-37—74 Justin Leonard 37-37—74 Jose Maria Olazabal 38-36—74 Paul Stankowski 38-36—74 John Daly 42-33—75 Scott Dunlap 39-36—75 Gary Hallberg 37-38—75 Larry Mize 35-40—75 Rod Pampling 40-35—75 Tom Pernice 37-38—75 Brett Quigley 39-36—75 John Senden 38-37—75 Chris DiMarco 38-38—76 Retief Goosen 37-39—76 Robert Gamez 38-39—77 Notah Begay 38-40—78 Brian Cooper 40-38—78 Len Mattiace 38-41—79 Charlie Wi 40-40—80 Wes Short 40-42—82

