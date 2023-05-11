Live Radio
Home » Sports » Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Regions Tradition Tour Scores

The Associated Press

May 11, 2023, 5:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thursday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

First Round

Billy Andrade 35-32—67
Paul Broadhurst 33-34—67
Timothy O’Neal 33-34—67
Ken Duke 36-32—68
Ernie Els 35-33—68
Padraig Harrington 34-34—68
Steve Stricker 33-35—68
Shane Bertsch 34-35—69
Alex Cejka 32-37—69
Bob Estes 36-33—69
Paul Goydos 34-35—69
Jerry Kelly 35-34—69
Bernhard Langer 33-36—69
Steven Alker 35-35—70
Michael Allen 33-37—70
Stephen Ames 34-36—70
Olin Browne 35-35—70
Russ Cochran 36-34—70
Joe Durant 35-35—70
Harrison Frazar 34-36—70
Richard Green 36-34—70
Thongchai Jaidee 34-36—70
Miguel Angel Jimenez 36-34—70
Rob Labritz 36-34—70
David McKenzie 33-37—70
Mike Weir 36-34—70
Y.E. Yang 35-35—70
Darren Clarke 37-34—71
Marco Dawson 34-37—71
Brian Gay 37-34—71
Robert Karlsson 35-36—71
Billy Mayfair 34-37—71
Scott Parel 35-36—71
Tim Petrovic 33-38—71
Dicky Pride 34-37—71
Kevin Sutherland 37-34—71
Scott Verplank 34-37—71
Woody Austin 35-37—72
Steve Flesch 36-36—72
Tom Lehman 35-37—72
Scott McCarron 38-34—72
Rocco Mediate 36-36—72
Colin Montgomerie 40-32—72
Steve Pate 37-35—72
Vijay Singh 37-35—72
Esteban Toledo 37-35—72
Kirk Triplett 35-37—72
Duffy Waldorf 36-36—72
David Frost 36-37—73
Tim Herron 36-37—73
John Huston 35-38—73
Lee Janzen 39-34—73
Steve Jones 37-36—73
Kenny Perry 35-38—73
Stuart Appleby 36-38—74
Jason Bohn 38-36—74
Glen Day 38-36—74
Jim Furyk 34-40—74
Mark Hensby 37-37—74
Justin Leonard 37-37—74
Jose Maria Olazabal 38-36—74
Paul Stankowski 38-36—74
John Daly 42-33—75
Scott Dunlap 39-36—75
Gary Hallberg 37-38—75
Larry Mize 35-40—75
Rod Pampling 40-35—75
Tom Pernice 37-38—75
Brett Quigley 39-36—75
John Senden 38-37—75
Chris DiMarco 38-38—76
Retief Goosen 37-39—76
Robert Gamez 38-39—77
Notah Begay 38-40—78
Brian Cooper 40-38—78
Len Mattiace 38-41—79
Charlie Wi 40-40—80
Wes Short 40-42—82

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up