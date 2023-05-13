Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela has record-breaking 6 stolen bases for his Double-A team

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Red Sox Double-A prospect Ceddanne Rafaela broke a Portland Sea Dogs franchise record by stealing six…

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Red Sox Double-A prospect Ceddanne Rafaela broke a Portland Sea Dogs franchise record by stealing six bases — among the team’s franchise-record nine steals — in a 6-2 loss to the Somerset Patriots on Saturday.

The previous Portland record of four stolen bases in a game was set by Jeremy Hazelbacker on July 22, 2012 against New Hampshire. The Sea Dogs’ previous team record was six steals in the same game.

