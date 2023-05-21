Real Salt Lake keeps Rapids winless at home with 3-2 victory

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Real Salt Lake scored three times in the first half and held on for a…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Real Salt Lake scored three times in the first half and held on for a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (4-6-3) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute when Pablo Ruiz took a pass from Bode Hidalgo and scored for a second time this season.

Danny Musovski stretched the lead to 2-0 nine minutes later with an unassisted goal — his first of the season.

Defender Danny Wilson pulled Colorado (2-6-6) within a goal in the 33rd minute, using an assist from Connor Ronan to score his first of the season.

Damir Kreilach scored his second goal of the season when he took passes from Rubio Rubín and Bertin Jacquesson and found the net in the 44th minute, giving Real Salt Lake a 3-1 lead into halftime.

Wilson and Ronan notched assists in the 74th minute on a goal by defender Lalas Abubakar — his second — to get the Rapids within a goal.

Zac MacMath held Colorado at bay from there, finishing with two saves. William Yarbrough saved two shots for the Rapids.

Colorado had a 12-7 advantage in shots but both teams had four on target.

Real Salt Lake beat the Rapids for the 17th time since the start of the 2014 season. That’s more victories than any other team has against any opponent.

The Rapids remain the only team without a victory at home this season.

Real Salt Lake had played to scoreless draws in three of its last four matches before finding the range against the Rapids.

Colorado will host FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to play Minnesota United on Saturday.

