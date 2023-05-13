Rangers’ Jon Gray loses no-hit bid in 7th inning vs. A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jace Peterson singled for the Oakland Athletics with two outs in the seventh inning to break…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jace Peterson singled for the Oakland Athletics with two outs in the seventh inning to break up Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray’s no-hit bid on Saturday

Gray threw 75 pitches, 50 for strikes, through six hitless innings and retired the first two batters in the seventh before the light-hitting Peterson slapped a single to right. Peterson was later thrown out sliding into the plate on a relay from second baseman Marcus Semien following Ramón Laureano’s double.

A’s manager Mark Kotsay challenged that catcher Sandy León blocked the plate, but the call was upheld after review.

The AL West-leading Rangers led 3-0 through seven innings.

The Rangers have five no-hitters in franchise history, including two by Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, who pitched one at the Oakland Coliseum in 1990.

Kenny Rogers has the only perfect game in Rangers history, which was also the team’s most recent no-hitter. That came on July 28, 1994 against the then-California Angels.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.