Preakness Stakes Winners

2023 — National Treasure
2022 — Early Voting
2021 — Rombauer
2020 — Swiss Skydiver
2019 — War of Will
2018 — Justify
2017 — Cloud Computing
2016 — Exaggerator
2015 — American Pharoah
2014 — California Chrome
2013 — Oxbow
2012 — I’ll Have Another
2011 — Shackleford
2010 — Lookin at Lucky
2009 — Rachel Alexandra
2008 — Big Brown
2007 — Curlin
2006 — Bernardini
2005 — Afleet Alex
2004 — Smarty Jones
2003 — Funny Cide
2002 — War Emblem
2001 — Point Given
2000 — Red Bullet
1999 — Charismatic
1998 — Real Quiet
1997 — Silver Charm
1996 — Louis Quatorze
1995 — Timber Country
1994 — Tabasco Cat
1993 — Prairie Bayou
1992 — Pine Bluff
1991 — Hansel
1990 — Summer Squall
1989 — Sunday Silence
1988 — Risen Star
1987 — Alysheba
1986 — Snow Chief
1985 — Tank’s Prospect
1984 — Gate Dancer
1983 — Deputed Testamony
1982 — Aloma’s Ruler
1981 — Pleasant Colony
1980 — Codex
1979 — Spectacular Bid
1978 — Affirmed
1977 — Seattle Slew
1976 — Elocutionist
1975 — Master Derby
1974 — Little Current
1973 — Secretariat
1972 — Bee Bee Bee
1971 — Canonero II
1970 — Personality
1969 — Majestic Prince
1968 — Forward Pass
1967 — Damascus
1966 — Kauai King
1965 — Tom Rolfe
1964 — Northern Dancer
1963 — Candy Spots
1962 — Greek Money
1961 — Carry Back
1960 — Bally Ache
1959 — Royal Orbit
1958 — Tim Tam
1957 — Bold Ruler
1956 — Fabius
1955 — Nashua
1954 — Hasty Road
1953 — Native Dancer
1952 — Blue Man
1951 — Bold
1950 — Hill Prince
1949 — Capot
1948 — Citation
1947 — Faultless
1946 — Assault
1945 — Polynesian
1944 — Pensive
1943 — Count Fleet
1942 — Alsab
1941 — Whirlaway
1940 — Bimelech
1939 — Challedon
1938 — Dauber
1937 — War Admiral
1936 — Bold Venture
1935 — Omaha
1934 — High Quest
1933 — Head Play
1932 — Burgoo King
1931 — Mate
1930 — Gallant Fox
1929 — Dr. Freeland
1928 — Victorian
1927 — Bostonian
1926 — Display
1925 — Coventry
1924 — Nellie Morse
1923 — Vigil
1922 — Pillory
1921 — Broomspun
1920 — Man o’ War
1919 — Sir Barton
1918 — War Cloud and Jack Hare, Jr.
1917 — Kalitan
1916 — Damrosch
1915 — Rhine Maiden
1914 — Holiday
1913 — Buskin
1912 — Colonel Holloway
1911 — Watervale
1910 — Lay Master
1909 — Effendi
1908 — Royal Tourist
1907 — Don Enrique
1906 — Whimsical
1905 — Cairngorm
1904 — Bryn Mawr
1903 — Flocarline
1902 — Old England
1901 — The Parader
1900 — Hindus
1899 — Half Time
1898 — Sly Fox
1897 — Paul Kauver
1896 — Margrave
1895 — Belmar
1894 — Assignee
1893-91 — No Races Held
1890 — Montague
1889 — Buddhist
1888 — Refund
1887 — Dubine
1886 — The Bard
1885 — Tecumseh
1884 — Knight of Ellerslie
1883 — Jacobus
1882 — Vanguard
1881 — Saunterer
1880 — Grenada
1879 — Harold
1878 — Duke of Magenta
1877 — Cloverbrook
1876 — Shirley
1875 — Tom Ochiltree
1874 — Culpepper
1873 — Survivor
