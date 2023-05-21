Pirates take on the Diamondbacks in series rubber match

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21, second in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-20, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (4-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (3-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -129, Pirates +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 11-10 at home and 24-21 overall. The Pirates have a 15-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona has a 12-10 record on the road and a 26-20 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .436 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 15 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 12-for-34 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has eight doubles, three triples and six home runs for the Diamondbacks. Dominic Fletcher is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .233 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.85 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: day-to-day (forearm), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.