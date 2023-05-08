Pirates host Colorado Rockies, look to stop home skid

Colorado Rockies (14-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15, first in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35…

Colorado Rockies (14-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-3, 3.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -181, Rockies +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Colorado Rockies looking to break a three-game home losing streak.

Pittsburgh has a 20-15 record overall and a 9-7 record in home games. The Pirates have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

Colorado is 7-12 in road games and 14-21 overall. The Rockies have gone 5-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 13 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .307 for the Pirates. Connor Joe is 8-for-36 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Kris Bryant has five doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 13-for-36 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.