Pirates bring 1-0 series advantage over Rockies into game 2

Colorado Rockies (14-22, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Connor Seabold (0-0, 5.30 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -166, Rockies +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Pittsburgh is 21-15 overall and 10-7 in home games. The Pirates have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .329.

Colorado is 14-22 overall and 7-13 in road games. The Rockies are 5-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Pirates have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 11 doubles, two home runs and 20 RBI while hitting .256 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 11-for-38 with seven doubles over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz leads the Rockies with a .333 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 18 RBI. Ezequiel Tovar is 12-for-36 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.