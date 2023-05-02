Live Radio
Phoenix Suns say Paul “day to day” with left groin strain

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 11:48 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Suns guard Chris Paul has a left groin strain and the team says his status is considered “day to day” as Phoenix tries to climb out of a 2-0 hole against the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference playoff series.

The team updated Paul’s status on Tuesday night. Game 3 is on Friday in Phoenix.

Paul — a 12-time All-Star — was boxing out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Game 2 on Sunday when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Shortly after the play, Paul walked toward the bench and went to the locker room.

The Nuggets are the top seed in the Western Conference and won both of the first two games by double digits.

