Phillies take on the Braves looking to break road losing streak

Philadelphia Phillies (23-26, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-19, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Braves: Dylan Dodd (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -115, Braves -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to end a four-game road skid when they play the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 30-19 record overall and a 13-12 record at home. Braves hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Philadelphia has a 23-26 record overall and a 9-16 record on the road. The Phillies are 10th in the NL with 51 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .234 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has eight doubles and five home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 13-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

