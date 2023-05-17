Phillies look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Giants

Philadelphia Phillies (20-22, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (19-23, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Philadelphia Phillies (20-22, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (19-23, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Giants: Ross Stripling (0-2, 7.14 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -114, Giants -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road against the San Francisco Giants looking to end a three-game road slide.

San Francisco is 12-10 in home games and 19-23 overall. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

Philadelphia is 9-15 in road games and 20-22 overall. The Phillies have a 9-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .278 for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 14-for-32 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has five home runs, 14 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .271 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 12-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .247 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: day-to-day (toe), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Phillies: Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

