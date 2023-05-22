Phillies host the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (27-20, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-24, fourth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (27-20, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-24, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (1-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-3, 4.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -208, Diamondbacks +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 13-8 record at home and a 22-24 record overall. The Phillies have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .421.

Arizona has a 27-20 record overall and a 13-10 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 20-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has eight doubles and four home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 4-for-31 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 11 home runs, 15 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .261 for the Diamondbacks. Dominic Fletcher is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by three runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.