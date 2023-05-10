PGA Tour returning to South Carolina’s Grand Strand in 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The PGA Tour is returning to the Grand Strand. The tour announced Wednesday a four-year…

The tour announced Wednesday a four-year agreement to hold a full-field event with a purse of $3.9 million starting in 2024 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The event, called the Myrtle Beach Classic, will be held the same week as one of the tour’s designated events that feature increased prize money. The dates will be announced when the tour releases next season’s schedule.

“With its incredible passion for golf, the Myrtle Beach community is a natural fit to bring this tournament to life,” PGA Tour president Tyler Dennis said in a statement.

The tournament will give the Palmetto State multiple tour events for the third time in four seasons to go along with the annual RBC Heritage, played last month as an elevated event with $3.6 million given to winner Matthew Fitzpatrick.

The PGA Championship was played on Kiawah Island and a tour event was held at Congaree Country Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, near Hilton Head Island, in 2021. Congaree hosted the CJ Cup in October 2022.

The Dunes Club has played host to several pro golf events. The season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship on PGA TOUR Champions was played there from 1994 to 1999. The venue also held the PGA Tour Q-school finals in 1973.

