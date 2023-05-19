Live Radio
PGA Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

May 19, 2023, 8:46 PM

Friday
At Oak Hill Country Club (East)
Pittsford, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
Second Round
Par out 443 534 444-35
Scottie Scheffler 333 534 544-34
Corey Conners 433 534 544-35
Viktor Hovland 334 534 444-34

___

Par in 434 543 444-35-70—140
Scottie Scheffler 434 532 445-34-68—135
Corey Conners 434 442 444-33-68—135
Viktor Hovland 334 543 443-33-67—135

