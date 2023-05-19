PGA Leaders Cards

Friday At Oak Hill Country Club (East) Pittsford, N.Y. Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 443 534 444-35…

Friday At Oak Hill Country Club (East) Pittsford, N.Y. Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 443 534 444-35 Scottie Scheffler 333 534 544-34 Corey Conners 433 534 544-35 Viktor Hovland 334 534 444-34

___

Par in 434 543 444-35-70—140 Scottie Scheffler 434 532 445-34-68—135 Corey Conners 434 442 444-33-68—135 Viktor Hovland 334 543 443-33-67—135

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.