PGA Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

May 21, 2023, 7:42 PM

Sunday
At Oak Hill Country Club (East)
Pittsford, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
Final Round
Par out 443 534 444-35
Brooks Koepka 432 435 544-34
Scottie Scheffler 443 534 335-34
Viktor Hovland 443 424 544-34

Par in 434 543 444-35-70—280
Brooks Koepka 343 533 354-33-67—271
Scottie Scheffler 334 433 443-31-65—273
Viktor Hovland 434 433 643-34-68—273

Sports
