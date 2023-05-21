PGA Leaders Cards

Sunday At Oak Hill Country Club (East) Pittsford, N.Y. Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 443 534 444-35…

Sunday At Oak Hill Country Club (East) Pittsford, N.Y. Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 443 534 444-35 Brooks Koepka 432 435 544-34 Scottie Scheffler 443 534 335-34 Viktor Hovland 443 424 544-34

Par in 434 543 444-35-70—280 Brooks Koepka 343 533 354-33-67—271 Scottie Scheffler 334 433 443-31-65—273 Viktor Hovland 434 433 643-34-68—273

