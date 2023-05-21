PGA Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At Oak Hill Country Club (East)
|Pittsford, N.Y.
|Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
|Final Round
|Par out
|443
|534
|444-35
|Brooks Koepka
|432
|435
|544-34
|Scottie Scheffler
|443
|534
|335-34
|Viktor Hovland
|443
|424
|544-34
___
|Par in
|434
|543
|444-35-70—280
|Brooks Koepka
|343
|533
|354-33-67—271
|Scottie Scheffler
|334
|433
|443-31-65—273
|Viktor Hovland
|434
|433
|643-34-68—273
