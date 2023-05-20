Live Radio
Home » Sports » PGA Leaders Cards

PGA Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

May 20, 2023, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Oak Hill Country Club (East)
Pittsford, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
Third Round
Par out 443 534 444-35
Brooks Koepka 443 424 544-34
Viktor Hovland 443 644 434-36
Corey Conners 443 534 434-34
Bryson DeChambeau 442 536 444-36

___

Par in 434 543 444-35-70—210
Brooks Koepka 433 443 434-32-66—204
Viktor Hovland 423 543 445-34-70—205
Corey Conners 434 542 644-36-70—205
Bryson DeChambeau 434 632 444-34-70—207

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up