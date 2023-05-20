PGA Leaders Cards

Saturday At Oak Hill Country Club (East) Pittsford, N.Y. Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Third Round Par out 443 534 444-35…

Saturday At Oak Hill Country Club (East) Pittsford, N.Y. Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Third Round Par out 443 534 444-35 Brooks Koepka 443 424 544-34 Viktor Hovland 443 644 434-36 Corey Conners 443 534 434-34 Bryson DeChambeau 442 536 444-36

___

Par in 434 543 444-35-70—210 Brooks Koepka 433 443 434-32-66—204 Viktor Hovland 423 543 445-34-70—205 Corey Conners 434 542 644-36-70—205 Bryson DeChambeau 434 632 444-34-70—207

