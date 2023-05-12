PGA Championship, Yardage and Par

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par for the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club, site of the 105th…

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par for the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club, site of the 105th PGA Championship to be played May 18-21:

Hole Par Yd 1 4 460 2 4 405 3 3 230 4 5 615 5 3 180 6 4 503 7 4 461 8 4 429 9 4 482 10 4 430 11 3 245 12 4 399 13 5 623 14 4 320 15 3 155 16 4 458 17 4 502 18 4 497 Out 35 3765 In 35 3629 Total 70 7394

