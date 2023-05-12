PGA Championship, Yardage and Par

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par for the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club, site of the 105th PGA Championship to be played May 18-21:
|Hole
|Par
|Yd
|1
|4
|460
|2
|4
|405
|3
|3
|230
|4
|5
|615
|5
|3
|180
|6
|4
|503
|7
|4
|461
|8
|4
|429
|9
|4
|482
|10
|4
|430
|11
|3
|245
|12
|4
|399
|13
|5
|623
|14
|4
|320
|15
|3
|155
|16
|4
|458
|17
|4
|502
|18
|4
|497
|Out
|35
|3765
|In
|35
|3629
|Total
|70
|7394
