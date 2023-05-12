Live Radio
PGA Championship, Yardage and Par

The Associated Press

May 12, 2023, 1:03 PM

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par for the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club, site of the 105th PGA Championship to be played May 18-21:

Hole Par Yd
1 4 460
2 4 405
3 3 230
4 5 615
5 3 180
6 4 503
7 4 461
8 4 429
9 4 482
10 4 430
11 3 245
12 4 399
13 5 623
14 4 320
15 3 155
16 4 458
17 4 502
18 4 497
Out 35 3765
In 35 3629
Total 70 7394

Sports
