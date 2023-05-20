PGA Championship Tee Times

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Tee times for Sunday’s final round of the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Tee times for Sunday’s final round of the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club (all times ET)

7:50 a.m. _ Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor

8 a.m. _ Joel Dahmen, Kazuki Higa

8:10 a.m. _ Taylor Montgomery, Taylor Moore

8:20 a.m. _ Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas

8:30 a.m. _ Lee Hodges, Rikuya Hoshino

8:40 a.m. _ Zach Johnson, Sihwan Kim

8:50 a.m. _ Padraig Harrington, Matt Wallace

9 a.m. _ Pablo Larrazabal, Adrian Meronk

9:10 a.m. _ Thomas Detry, Tony Finau

9:20 a.m. _ Yannik Paul, Callum Tarren

9:30 a.m. _ Max Homa, J.T. Poston

9:40 a.m. _ Thriston Lawrence, Patrick Rodgers

9:50 a.m. _ Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Denny McCarthy

10:10 a.m. _ Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

10:20 a.m. _ Nicolai Hojgaard, Sam Stevens

10:30 a.m. _ Lucas Herbert, Tom Hoge

10:40 a.m. _ Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm

