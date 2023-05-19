PGA Championship Tee Times

|Saturday
|At Oak Hill Country Club
|Pittsford, N.Y.
|Purse: TBA
|Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
|All Times EDT
|Third Round
8:10 a.m. — Mark Hubbard, Rikuya Hoshino
8:20 a.m. — Yannik Paul, Denny McCarthy
8:30 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges
8:40 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas
8:50 a.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa
9 a.m. — Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry
9:10 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson
9:20 a.m. — Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
9:30 a.m. — Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters
9:40 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester
10 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm
10:10 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge
10:20 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor
10:30 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Lucas Herbert
10:40 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Pablo Larrazabal
10:50 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington
11 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard
11:10 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace
11:20 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa
11:30 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood
11:40 a.m. — Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim
Noon — Sahith Theegala, J.T. Poston
12:10 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez
12:20 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott
12:30 p.m. — Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama
12:40 p.m. — K.H. Lee, Harold Varner III
12:50 p.m. — Eric Cole, Ryan Fox
1 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira
1:10 p.m. — Cam Davis, Dustin Johnson
1:20 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith
1:40 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
1:50 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Adam Svensson
2 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell
2:10 p.m. — Justin Rose, Michael Block
2:20 p.m. — Callum Tarren, Taylor Pendrith
2:30 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka
2:40 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler
