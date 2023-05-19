PGA Championship Tee Times

Saturday At Oak Hill Country Club Pittsford, N.Y. Purse: TBA Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 All Times EDT Third Round 8:10…

Saturday At Oak Hill Country Club Pittsford, N.Y. Purse: TBA Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 All Times EDT Third Round

8:10 a.m. — Mark Hubbard, Rikuya Hoshino

8:20 a.m. — Yannik Paul, Denny McCarthy

8:30 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges

8:40 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas

8:50 a.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa

9 a.m. — Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry

9:10 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson

9:20 a.m. — Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

9:30 a.m. — Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters

9:40 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester

10 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

10:10 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

10:20 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor

10:30 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Lucas Herbert

10:40 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Pablo Larrazabal

10:50 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington

11 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:10 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

11:20 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

11:30 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

11:40 a.m. — Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim

Noon — Sahith Theegala, J.T. Poston

12:10 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

12:20 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

12:30 p.m. — Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama

12:40 p.m. — K.H. Lee, Harold Varner III

12:50 p.m. — Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

1 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira

1:10 p.m. — Cam Davis, Dustin Johnson

1:20 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith

1:40 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

1:50 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Adam Svensson

2 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell

2:10 p.m. — Justin Rose, Michael Block

2:20 p.m. — Callum Tarren, Taylor Pendrith

2:30 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

2:40 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

