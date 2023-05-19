PGA Championship Tee Times

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club (all times ET)
8:10 a.m. _ Rikuya Hoshino, Mark Hubbard
8:20 a.m. _ Denny McCarthy, Yannik Paul
8:30 a.m. _ Lee Hodges, Jordan Spieth
8:40 a.m. _ Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas
8:50 a.m. _ Kazuki Higa, Patrick Rodgers
9 a.m. _ Thomas Detry, Alex Smalley
9:10 a.m. _ Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson
9:20 a.m. _ Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
9:30 a.m. _ Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters
9:40 a.m. _ Dean Burmester, Adrian Meronk
10 a.m. _ Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith
10:10 a.m. _ Tom Hoge, Thriston Lawrence
10:20 a.m. _ Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor
10:30 a.m. _ Lucas Herbert, Chez Reavie
10:40 a.m. _ Pablo Larrazabal, Taylor Moore
10:50 a.m. _ Padraig Harrington, Sam Stevens
11 a.m. _ Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard
11:10 a.m. _ Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace
11:20 a.m. _ Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama
11:30 a.m. _ Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed
11:40 a.m. _ Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim
12 p.m. _ J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala
12:10 p.m. _ Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez
12:20 p.m. _ Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott
12:30 p.m. _ Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama
12:40 p.m. _ Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Harold Varner III
12:50 p.m. _ Eric Cole, Ryan Fox
1 p.m. _ Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira
1:10 p.m. _ Cameron Davis, Dustin Johnson
1:20 p.m. _ Keegan Bradley, Matthew NeSmith
1:40 p.m. _ Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy
