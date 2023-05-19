PGA Championship Tee Times

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club (all times ET)

8:10 a.m. _ Rikuya Hoshino, Mark Hubbard

8:20 a.m. _ Denny McCarthy, Yannik Paul

8:30 a.m. _ Lee Hodges, Jordan Spieth

8:40 a.m. _ Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas

8:50 a.m. _ Kazuki Higa, Patrick Rodgers

9 a.m. _ Thomas Detry, Alex Smalley

9:10 a.m. _ Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson

9:20 a.m. _ Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

9:30 a.m. _ Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters

9:40 a.m. _ Dean Burmester, Adrian Meronk

10 a.m. _ Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith

10:10 a.m. _ Tom Hoge, Thriston Lawrence

10:20 a.m. _ Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor

10:30 a.m. _ Lucas Herbert, Chez Reavie

10:40 a.m. _ Pablo Larrazabal, Taylor Moore

10:50 a.m. _ Padraig Harrington, Sam Stevens

11 a.m. _ Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:10 a.m. _ Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

11:20 a.m. _ Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama

11:30 a.m. _ Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed

11:40 a.m. _ Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim

12 p.m. _ J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala

12:10 p.m. _ Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

12:20 p.m. _ Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

12:30 p.m. _ Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama

12:40 p.m. _ Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Harold Varner III

12:50 p.m. _ Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

1 p.m. _ Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira

1:10 p.m. _ Cameron Davis, Dustin Johnson

1:20 p.m. _ Keegan Bradley, Matthew NeSmith

1:40 p.m. _ Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

