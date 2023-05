PGA Championship Tee Times

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Tee times for Thursday’s first round of the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Tee times for Thursday’s first round of the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club (all times ET)

7 a.m. _ Steven Alker, Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck

7:11 a.m. _ Joel Dahmen, Chris French, Ben Griffin

7:22 a.m. _ Wyndham Clark, Nicolas Echavarria, Wyatt Worthington

7:33 a.m. _ Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

7:44 a.m. _ Paul Casey, Beau Hossler, Adam Svensson

7:55 a.m. _ Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala

8:06 a.m. _ Corey Conners, Joaquin Niemann, Ockie Strydom

8:17 a.m. _ Padraig Harrington, Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker

8:28 a.m. _ Mackenzie Hughes, Alex Noren, J.T. Poston

8:39 a.m. _ Lee Hodges, David Lingmerth, Callum Tarren

8:50 a.m. _ Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Brendan Steele

9:01 a.m. _ Adri Arnaus, Justin Suh, Jeremy Wells

9:12 a.m. _ Dean Burmester, Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard

12:30 p.m. _ Matt Cahill, Cameron Davis, Taylor Montgomery

12:41 p.m. _ Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith

12:52 p.m. _ Alex Beach, Sihwan Kim, Brendon Todd

1:03 p.m. _ Rasmus Hojgaard, Patrick Reed, Nick Taylor

1:14 p.m. _ Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chez Reavie, John Somers

1:25 p.m. _ Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Young

1:36 p.m. _ Tony Finau, Max Homa, Adam Scott

