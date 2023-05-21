PGA Championship Scores

Sunday At Oak Hill – East Rochester, N.Y. Purse: $15 million Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Final Round Brooks Koepka, United…

Sunday

At Oak Hill – East

Rochester, N.Y.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Final Round

Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $3,150,000 72-66-66-67—271 Viktor Hovland, Norway (270), $1,540,000 68-67-70-68—273 Scottie Scheffler, United States (270), $1,540,000 67-68-73-65—273 Cameron Davis, Australia (127), $720,000 71-70-71-65—277 Kurt Kitayama, United States (127), $720,000 70-71-71-65—277 Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $720,000 66-71-70-70—277 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (97), $555,000 71-69-69-69—278 Sepp Straka, Austria (97), $555,000 69-71-73-65—278 Patrick Cantlay, United States (82), $465,000 74-67-72-66—279 Justin Rose, England (82), $465,000 69-70-69-71—279 Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $465,000 72-72-70-65—279 Corey Conners, Canada (68), $365,000 67-68-70-75—280 Shane Lowry, Ireland (68), $365,000 73-67-71-69—280 Victor Perez, France (0), $365,000 70-72-69-69—280 Eric Cole, United States (59), $288,333 67-74-70-70—281 Tyrrell Hatton, England (59), $288,333 77-68-69-67—281 Michael Block, United States (0), $288,333 70-70-70-71—281 Tommy Fleetwood, England (51), $214,400 72-71-68-71—282 Xander Schauffele, United States (51), $214,400 72-72-71-67—282 Min Woo Lee, Australia (0), $214,400 73-67-71-71—282 Mito Pereira, Chile (0), $214,400 72-69-74-67—282 Patrick Reed, United States (0), $214,400 72-71-69-70—282 Matthew NeSmith, United States (42), $165,000 70-70-74-69—283 Alex Smalley, United States (42), $165,000 73-72-70-68—283 Ryan Fox, New Zealand (0), $165,000 68-73-71-71—283 Hayden Buckley, United States (37), $135,000 69-74-71-70—284 Collin Morikawa, United States (37), $135,000 71-70-74-69—284 Justin Suh, United States (37), $135,000 69-68-73-74—284 Keegan Bradley, United States (25), $85,636 68-72-74-71—285 Chris Kirk, United States (25), $85,636 70-75-69-71—285 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea (25), $85,636 73-68-75-69—285 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (25), $85,636 72-71-70-72—285 Denny McCarthy, United States (25), $85,636 75-70-72-68—285 Taylor Pendrith, Canada (25), $85,636 70-69-74-72—285 Patrick Rodgers, United States (25), $85,636 70-75-72-68—285 Adam Scott, Australia (25), $85,636 68-74-74-69—285 Jordan Spieth, United States (25), $85,636 73-72-71-69—285 Callum Tarren, England (25), $85,636 71-67-79-68—285 Harold Varner III, United States (0), $90,136 70-71-74-70—285 Thomas Detry, Belgium (13), $51,210 74-71-73-68—286 Adam Hadwin, Canada (13), $51,210 70-73-73-70—286 Lucas Herbert, Australia (13), $51,210 75-69-72-70—286 Beau Hossler, United States (13), $51,210 71-70-74-71—286 Adrian Meronk, Poland (13), $51,210 75-69-74-68—286 Thomas Pieters, Belgium (13), $51,210 69-76-70-71—286 J.T. Poston, United States (13), $51,210 72-70-75-69—286 Chez Reavie, United States (13), $51,210 76-68-71-71—286 Adam Svensson, Canada (13), $51,210 70-70-73-73—286 Sahith Theegala, United States (13), $51,210 71-71-71-73—286 Padraig Harrington, Ireland (8), $36,525 72-71-75-69—287 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (8), $36,525 76-67-73-71—287 Stephan Jaeger, Germany (8), $36,525 72-70-69-76—287 Jon Rahm, Spain (8), $36,525 76-68-72-71—287 Dean Burmester, South Africa (7), $34,800 73-71-72-72—288 Lee Hodges, United States (6), $34,200 75-70-75-69—289 Max Homa, United States (6), $34,200 71-72-74-72—289 Dustin Johnson, United States (6), $34,200 67-74-74-74—289 Tom Hoge, United States (5), $33,150 74-70-72-74—290 Zach Johnson, United States (5), $33,150 74-71-74-71—290 Phil Mickelson, United States (5), $33,150 73-72-75-70—290 Keith Mitchell, United States (5), $33,150 69-71-73-77—290 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan (4), $32,100 75-70-75-71—291 Sihwan Kim, United States (4), $32,100 75-68-75-73—291 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa (4), $32,100 75-69-73-74—291 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (4), $31,050 69-75-74-74—292 Taylor Montgomery, United States (4), $31,050 75-70-76-71—292 Justin Thomas, United States (4), $31,050 72-73-75-72—292 Matt Wallace, England (4), $31,050 73-70-75-74—292 Joel Dahmen, United States (3), $30,000 74-69-78-72—293 Yannik Paul, Germany (3), $30,000 76-69-73-75—293 Ben Taylor, England (3), $30,000 72-72-78-71—293 Tony Finau, United States (3), $29,100 72-73-73-77—295 Taylor Moore, United States (3), $29,100 74-69-78-74—295 Sam Stevens, United States (3), $29,100 71-72-73-79—295 Mark Hubbard, United States (2), $28,500 71-74-79-74—298 Kazuki Higa, Japan (2), $28,200 72-73-77-78—300

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.