PGA Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 20, 2023, 7:21 PM

Saturday

At Oak Hill – East

Rochester, N.Y.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Third Round

Brooks Koepka, United States 72-66-66—204
Corey Conners, Canada 67-68-70—205
Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-67-70—205
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-71-70—207
Justin Rose, England 69-70-69—208
Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-68-73—208
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 71-69-69—209
Michael Block, United States 70-70-70—210
Justin Suh, United States 69-68-73—210
Eric Cole, United States 67-74-70—211
Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-71-68—211
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-70-69—211
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-67-71—211
Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-67-71—211
Victor Perez, France 70-72-69—211
Cameron Davis, Australia 71-70-71—212
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-73-71—212
Kurt Kitayama, United States 70-71-71—212
Patrick Reed, United States 72-71-69—212
Patrick Cantlay, United States 74-67-72—213
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-71-70—213
Keith Mitchell, United States 69-71-73—213
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 70-69-74—213
Sepp Straka, Austria 69-71-73—213
Adam Svensson, Canada 70-70-73—213
Sahith Theegala, United States 71-71-71—213
Keegan Bradley, United States 68-72-74—214
Hayden Buckley, United States 69-74-71—214
Tyrrell Hatton, England 77-68-69—214
Chris Kirk, United States 70-75-69—214
Matthew NeSmith, United States 70-70-74—214
Cameron Smith, Australia 72-72-70—214
Beau Hossler, United States 71-70-74—215
Dustin Johnson, United States 67-74-74—215
Collin Morikawa, United States 71-70-74—215
Mito Pereira, Chile 72-69-74—215
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 69-76-70—215
Chez Reavie, United States 76-68-71—215
Xander Schauffele, United States 72-72-71—215
Alex Smalley, United States 73-72-70—215
Harold Varner III, United States 70-71-74—215
Dean Burmester, South Africa 73-71-72—216
Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-73-73—216
Lucas Herbert, Australia 75-69-72—216
Tom Hoge, United States 74-70-72—216
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 76-67-73—216
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 73-68-75—216
Jon Rahm, Spain 76-68-72—216
Adam Scott, Australia 68-74-74—216
Jordan Spieth, United States 73-72-71—216
Sam Stevens, United States 71-72-73—216
Max Homa, United States 71-72-74—217
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 75-69-73—217
Denny McCarthy, United States 75-70-72—217
J.T. Poston, United States 72-70-75—217
Patrick Rodgers, United States 70-75-72—217
Callum Tarren, England 71-67-79—217
Thomas Detry, Belgium 74-71-73—218
Tony Finau, United States 72-73-73—218
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 72-71-75—218
Sihwan Kim, United States 75-68-75—218
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 69-75-74—218
Adrian Meronk, Poland 75-69-74—218
Yannik Paul, Germany 76-69-73—218
Matt Wallace, England 73-70-75—218
Zach Johnson, United States 74-71-74—219
Lee Hodges, United States 75-70-75—220
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 75-70-75—220
Phil Mickelson, United States 73-72-75—220
Justin Thomas, United States 72-73-75—220
Joel Dahmen, United States 74-69-78—221
Taylor Montgomery, United States 75-70-76—221
Taylor Moore, United States 74-69-78—221
Kazuki Higa, Japan 72-73-77—222
Ben Taylor, England 72-72-78—222
Mark Hubbard, United States 71-74-79—224

