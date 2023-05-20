PGA Championship Scores

Saturday At Oak Hill – East Rochester, N.Y. Purse: $15 million Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Third Round Brooks Koepka, United…

Saturday

At Oak Hill – East

Rochester, N.Y.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Third Round

Brooks Koepka, United States 72-66-66—204 Corey Conners, Canada 67-68-70—205 Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-67-70—205 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-71-70—207 Justin Rose, England 69-70-69—208 Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-68-73—208 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 71-69-69—209 Michael Block, United States 70-70-70—210 Justin Suh, United States 69-68-73—210 Eric Cole, United States 67-74-70—211 Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-71-68—211 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-70-69—211 Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-67-71—211 Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-67-71—211 Victor Perez, France 70-72-69—211 Cameron Davis, Australia 71-70-71—212 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-73-71—212 Kurt Kitayama, United States 70-71-71—212 Patrick Reed, United States 72-71-69—212 Patrick Cantlay, United States 74-67-72—213 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-71-70—213 Keith Mitchell, United States 69-71-73—213 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 70-69-74—213 Sepp Straka, Austria 69-71-73—213 Adam Svensson, Canada 70-70-73—213 Sahith Theegala, United States 71-71-71—213 Keegan Bradley, United States 68-72-74—214 Hayden Buckley, United States 69-74-71—214 Tyrrell Hatton, England 77-68-69—214 Chris Kirk, United States 70-75-69—214 Matthew NeSmith, United States 70-70-74—214 Cameron Smith, Australia 72-72-70—214 Beau Hossler, United States 71-70-74—215 Dustin Johnson, United States 67-74-74—215 Collin Morikawa, United States 71-70-74—215 Mito Pereira, Chile 72-69-74—215 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 69-76-70—215 Chez Reavie, United States 76-68-71—215 Xander Schauffele, United States 72-72-71—215 Alex Smalley, United States 73-72-70—215 Harold Varner III, United States 70-71-74—215 Dean Burmester, South Africa 73-71-72—216 Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-73-73—216 Lucas Herbert, Australia 75-69-72—216 Tom Hoge, United States 74-70-72—216 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 76-67-73—216 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 73-68-75—216 Jon Rahm, Spain 76-68-72—216 Adam Scott, Australia 68-74-74—216 Jordan Spieth, United States 73-72-71—216 Sam Stevens, United States 71-72-73—216 Max Homa, United States 71-72-74—217 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 75-69-73—217 Denny McCarthy, United States 75-70-72—217 J.T. Poston, United States 72-70-75—217 Patrick Rodgers, United States 70-75-72—217 Callum Tarren, England 71-67-79—217 Thomas Detry, Belgium 74-71-73—218 Tony Finau, United States 72-73-73—218 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 72-71-75—218 Sihwan Kim, United States 75-68-75—218 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 69-75-74—218 Adrian Meronk, Poland 75-69-74—218 Yannik Paul, Germany 76-69-73—218 Matt Wallace, England 73-70-75—218 Zach Johnson, United States 74-71-74—219 Lee Hodges, United States 75-70-75—220 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 75-70-75—220 Phil Mickelson, United States 73-72-75—220 Justin Thomas, United States 72-73-75—220 Joel Dahmen, United States 74-69-78—221 Taylor Montgomery, United States 75-70-76—221 Taylor Moore, United States 74-69-78—221 Kazuki Higa, Japan 72-73-77—222 Ben Taylor, England 72-72-78—222 Mark Hubbard, United States 71-74-79—224

