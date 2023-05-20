PGA Championship Scores

Saturday
At Oak Hill – East
Rochester, N.Y.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
Third Round
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|72-66-66—204
|Corey Conners, Canada
|67-68-70—205
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|68-67-70—205
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|66-71-70—207
|Justin Rose, England
|69-70-69—208
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|67-68-73—208
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|71-69-69—209
|Michael Block, United States
|70-70-70—210
|Justin Suh, United States
|69-68-73—210
|Eric Cole, United States
|67-74-70—211
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|72-71-68—211
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany
|72-70-69—211
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|73-67-71—211
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|73-67-71—211
|Victor Perez, France
|70-72-69—211
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|71-70-71—212
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|68-73-71—212
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|70-71-71—212
|Patrick Reed, United States
|72-71-69—212
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|74-67-72—213
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|72-71-70—213
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|69-71-73—213
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|70-69-74—213
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|69-71-73—213
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|70-70-73—213
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|71-71-71—213
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|68-72-74—214
|Hayden Buckley, United States
|69-74-71—214
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|77-68-69—214
|Chris Kirk, United States
|70-75-69—214
|Matthew NeSmith, United States
|70-70-74—214
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|72-72-70—214
|Beau Hossler, United States
|71-70-74—215
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|67-74-74—215
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|71-70-74—215
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|72-69-74—215
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|69-76-70—215
|Chez Reavie, United States
|76-68-71—215
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|72-72-71—215
|Alex Smalley, United States
|73-72-70—215
|Harold Varner III, United States
|70-71-74—215
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|73-71-72—216
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|70-73-73—216
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|75-69-72—216
|Tom Hoge, United States
|74-70-72—216
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|76-67-73—216
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|73-68-75—216
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|76-68-72—216
|Adam Scott, Australia
|68-74-74—216
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|73-72-71—216
|Sam Stevens, United States
|71-72-73—216
|Max Homa, United States
|71-72-74—217
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|75-69-73—217
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|75-70-72—217
|J.T. Poston, United States
|72-70-75—217
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|70-75-72—217
|Callum Tarren, England
|71-67-79—217
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|74-71-73—218
|Tony Finau, United States
|72-73-73—218
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|72-71-75—218
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|75-68-75—218
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|69-75-74—218
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|75-69-74—218
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|76-69-73—218
|Matt Wallace, England
|73-70-75—218
|Zach Johnson, United States
|74-71-74—219
|Lee Hodges, United States
|75-70-75—220
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|75-70-75—220
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|73-72-75—220
|Justin Thomas, United States
|72-73-75—220
|Joel Dahmen, United States
|74-69-78—221
|Taylor Montgomery, United States
|75-70-76—221
|Taylor Moore, United States
|74-69-78—221
|Kazuki Higa, Japan
|72-73-77—222
|Ben Taylor, England
|72-72-78—222
|Mark Hubbard, United States
|71-74-79—224
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.