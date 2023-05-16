PGA Championship returns to a restored Oak Hill with strong field

PGA OF AMERICA PGA CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Pittsford, New York. Course: Oak Hill (East). Yardage: 7,394. Par: 70. Prize money: TBA…

PGA OF AMERICA

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Pittsford, New York.

Course: Oak Hill (East). Yardage: 7,394. Par: 70.

Prize money: TBA ($15 million in 2022).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN+), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

Notes: The second major of the year returns to Oak Hill for the fourth time. … Oak Hill is among five courses that have hosted a PGA Championship, a U.S. Open and a Ryder Cup. … The East course has gone through an extensive restoration under Andrew Green. … Justin Thomas will try to join Tiger Woods, Padraig Harrington and Brooks Koepka as the only back-to-back winners since the PGA switched to stroke play in 1958. … Thomas has not won since the PGA at Southern Hills last year. … Will Zalatoris, who lost in a playoff at Southern Hills, is the only player from the top 100 not playing. Zalatoris is out the rest of the season after back surgery. … Tiger Woods had ankle surgery last month and likely is out for the remaining majors. … Jason Dufner won the last time the PGA Championship was at Oak Hill. He is not playing this year. … There are 17 players from LIV Golf in the field. Phil Mickelson is the only player from that league who has won the PGA Championship.

Next year: Valhalla GC in Louisville, Kentucky.

Online: https://www.pgachampionship.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

ADVENTHEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Kansas City, Missouri.

Course: Blue Hills CC. Yardage: 7,383. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Trevor Cone.

Points leader: Ben Kohles.

Last tournament: Ben Kohles won the HomeTown Lenders Championship.

Next week: Visit Knoxville Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: Jason Day won the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Next week: Charles Schwab Challenge.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Jin Young Ko won the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Next week: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Simon Forsström won the Soudal Open.

Next week: Dutch Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Steve Stricker won the Regions Tradition.

Next week: Senior PGA Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

Last week: Dustin Johnson won LIV Golf Tulsa.

Next week: LIV Golf DC.

Points leader: Talor Gooch.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

OTHER TOURS

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series-Florida, Trump International GC, West Palm Beach, Florida. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Epson Tour: IOA Golf Classic, Alaqua CC, Longwood, Florida. Previous winner: Grace Kim. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Challenge Tour: B-NL Challenge Trophy, Twentsche GC, Deldenerbroek, Netherlands. Previous winner: Alexander Knappe. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Legends Tour: Riegler & Partner Legends, Golf Club Murhof, Frohnleiten, Austria. Defending champion: Euan McIntosh. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: Bridgestone Ladies Open, Chukyo GC (Ishino), Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Mao Saigo. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Doosan Match Play Championship, Ladena GC, Chuncheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Jung-min Hong. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.