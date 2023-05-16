PGA Championship returns to a restored Oak Hill with strong field

PGA OF AMERICA
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Pittsford, New York.
Course: Oak Hill (East). Yardage: 7,394. Par: 70.
Prize money: TBA ($15 million in 2022).
Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN+), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS).
Defending champion: Justin Thomas.
Notes: The second major of the year returns to Oak Hill for the fourth time. … Oak Hill is among five courses that have hosted a PGA Championship, a U.S. Open and a Ryder Cup. … The East course has gone through an extensive restoration under Andrew Green. … Justin Thomas will try to join Tiger Woods, Padraig Harrington and Brooks Koepka as the only back-to-back winners since the PGA switched to stroke play in 1958. … Thomas has not won since the PGA at Southern Hills last year. … Will Zalatoris, who lost in a playoff at Southern Hills, is the only player from the top 100 not playing. Zalatoris is out the rest of the season after back surgery. … Tiger Woods had ankle surgery last month and likely is out for the remaining majors. … Jason Dufner won the last time the PGA Championship was at Oak Hill. He is not playing this year. … There are 17 players from LIV Golf in the field. Phil Mickelson is the only player from that league who has won the PGA Championship.
Next year: Valhalla GC in Louisville, Kentucky.
Online: https://www.pgachampionship.com/
___
KORN FERRY TOUR
ADVENTHEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Kansas City, Missouri.
Course: Blue Hills CC. Yardage: 7,383. Par: 72.
Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.
Television: None.
Previous winner: Trevor Cone.
Points leader: Ben Kohles.
Last tournament: Ben Kohles won the HomeTown Lenders Championship.
Next week: Visit Knoxville Open.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour
___
PGA TOUR
Last week: Jason Day won the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Next week: Charles Schwab Challenge.
FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/
___
LPGA TOUR
Last week: Jin Young Ko won the Cognizant Founders Cup.
Next week: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.
Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.
Online: https://www.lpga.com/
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
Last week: Simon Forsström won the Soudal Open.
Next week: Dutch Open.
Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.
Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last week: Steve Stricker won the Regions Tradition.
Next week: Senior PGA Championship.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions
___
LIV GOLF LEAGUE
Last week: Dustin Johnson won LIV Golf Tulsa.
Next week: LIV Golf DC.
Points leader: Talor Gooch.
Online: https://www.livgolf.com/
___
OTHER TOURS
Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series-Florida, Trump International GC, West Palm Beach, Florida. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/
Epson Tour: IOA Golf Classic, Alaqua CC, Longwood, Florida. Previous winner: Grace Kim. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/
Challenge Tour: B-NL Challenge Trophy, Twentsche GC, Deldenerbroek, Netherlands. Previous winner: Alexander Knappe. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/
Legends Tour: Riegler & Partner Legends, Golf Club Murhof, Frohnleiten, Austria. Defending champion: Euan McIntosh. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/
Japan LPGA: Bridgestone Ladies Open, Chukyo GC (Ishino), Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Mao Saigo. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/
Korea LPGA: Doosan Match Play Championship, Ladena GC, Chuncheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Jung-min Hong. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
