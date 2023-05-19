Live Radio
PGA Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

May 19, 2023, 8:34 PM

Friday

At Oak Hill – East

Rochester, N.Y.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Second Round

Corey Conners, Canada 67-68—135 -5
Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-67—135 -5
Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-68—135 -5
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-71—137 -3
Justin Suh, United States 69-68—137 -3
Brooks Koepka, United States 72-66—138 -2
Callum Tarren, England 71-67—138 -2
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 70-69—139 -1
Justin Rose, England 69-70—139 -1
Michael Block, United States 70-70—140 E
Keegan Bradley, United States 68-72—140 E
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-67—140 E
Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-67—140 E
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 71-69—140 E
Keith Mitchell, United States 69-71—140 E
Matthew NeSmith, United States 70-70—140 E
Sepp Straka, Austria 69-71—140 E
Adam Svensson, Canada 70-70—140 E
Patrick Cantlay, United States 74-67—141 +1
Eric Cole, United States 67-74—141 +1
Cameron Davis, Australia 71-70—141 +1
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-73—141 +1
Beau Hossler, United States 71-70—141 +1
Dustin Johnson, United States 67-74—141 +1
Kurt Kitayama, United States 70-71—141 +1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 73-68—141 +1
Collin Morikawa, United States 71-70—141 +1
Mito Pereira, Chile 72-69—141 +1
Harold Varner III, United States 70-71—141 +1
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-70—142 +2
Victor Perez, France 70-72—142 +2
J.T. Poston, United States 72-70—142 +2
Adam Scott, Australia 68-74—142 +2
Sahith Theegala, United States 71-71—142 +2
Hayden Buckley, United States 69-74—143 +3
Joel Dahmen, United States 74-69—143 +3
Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-71—143 +3
Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-73—143 +3
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 72-71—143 +3
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 76-67—143 +3
Max Homa, United States 71-72—143 +3
Sihwan Kim, United States 75-68—143 +3
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-71—143 +3
Taylor Moore, United States 74-69—143 +3
Patrick Reed, United States 72-71—143 +3
Sam Stevens, United States 71-72—143 +3
Matt Wallace, England 73-70—143 +3
Dean Burmester, South Africa 73-71—144 +4
Lucas Herbert, Australia 75-69—144 +4
Tom Hoge, United States 74-70—144 +4
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 69-75—144 +4
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 75-69—144 +4
Adrian Meronk, Poland 75-69—144 +4
Jon Rahm, Spain 76-68—144 +4
Chez Reavie, United States 76-68—144 +4
Xander Schauffele, United States 72-72—144 +4
Cameron Smith, Australia 72-72—144 +4
Ben Taylor, England 72-72—144 +4
Thomas Detry, Belgium 74-71—145 +5
Tony Finau, United States 72-73—145 +5
Tyrrell Hatton, England 77-68—145 +5
Kazuki Higa, Japan 72-73—145 +5
Lee Hodges, United States 75-70—145 +5
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 75-70—145 +5
Mark Hubbard, United States 71-74—145 +5
Zach Johnson, United States 74-71—145 +5
Chris Kirk, United States 70-75—145 +5
Denny McCarthy, United States 75-70—145 +5
Phil Mickelson, United States 73-72—145 +5
Taylor Montgomery, United States 75-70—145 +5
Yannik Paul, Germany 76-69—145 +5
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 69-76—145 +5
Patrick Rodgers, United States 70-75—145 +5
Alex Smalley, United States 73-72—145 +5
Jordan Spieth, United States 73-72—145 +5
Justin Thomas, United States 72-73—145 +5

Missed Cut

Adri Arnaus, Spain 76-70—146 +6
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-73—146 +6
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 76-70—146 +6
Rickie Fowler, United States 73-73—146 +6
Brian Harman, United States 72-74—146 +6
Billy Horschel, United States 71-75—146 +6
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 73-73—146 +6
Andrew Putnam, United States 74-72—146 +6
Jordan L. Smith, England 73-73—146 +6
Brendan Steele, United States 72-74—146 +6
Davis Thompson, United States 77-69—146 +6
Luke Donald, England 72-75—147 +7
Ben Griffin, United States 75-72—147 +7
Russell Henley, United States 73-74—147 +7
Matt Kuchar, United States 74-73—147 +7
Anirban Lahiri, India 74-73—147 +7
Francesco Molinari, Italy 74-73—147 +7
Alex Noren, Sweden 74-73—147 +7
Davis Riley, United States 72-75—147 +7
Nick Taylor, Canada 71-76—147 +7
Brendon Todd, United States 76-71—147 +7
Wyndham Clark, United States 77-71—148 +8
Jason Day, Australia 76-72—148 +8
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 74-74—148 +8
Colin Inglis, United States 77-71—148 +8
Tom Kim, South Korea 73-75—148 +8
Trey Mullinax, United States 77-71—148 +8
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 74-74—148 +8
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 75-73—148 +8
Callum Shinkwin, England 74-74—148 +8
Scott Stallings, United States 74-74—148 +8
Gary Woodland, United States 73-75—148 +8
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 75-74—149 +9
Harris English, United States 74-75—149 +9
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 78-71—149 +9
Nick Hardy, United States 76-73—149 +9
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 75-74—149 +9
David Micheluzzi, Australia 76-73—149 +9
Seamus Power, Ireland 75-74—149 +9
J.J. Spaun, United States 74-75—149 +9
Jimmy Walker, United States 73-76—149 +9
Brandon Wu, United States 74-75—149 +9
Cameron Young, United States 74-75—149 +9
Matt Cahill, United States 78-72—150 +10
Talor Gooch, United States 76-74—150 +10
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 76-75—151 +11
Maverick McNealy, United States 78-73—151 +11
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 74-77—151 +11
Danny Willett, England 74-77—151 +11
Y.E. Yang, South Korea 76-75—151 +11
Steven Alker, New Zealand 80-72—152 +12
Steve Holmes, United States 76-76—152 +12
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 76-76—152 +12
Greg Koch, United States 78-74—152 +12
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 76-76—152 +12
Sam Ryder, United States 78-74—152 +12
Braden Shattuck, United States 79-73—152 +12
Jeremy Wells, United States 74-78—152 +12
Sungjae Im, South Korea 80-73—153 +13
Ben Kern, United States 76-77—153 +13
J.J. Killeen, United States 73-80—153 +13
Kevin Kisner, United States 75-78—153 +13
David Lingmerth, Sweden 76-77—153 +13
Adam Schenk, United States 74-79—153 +13
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 77-76—153 +13
Sam Burns, United States 74-80—154 +14
Webb Simpson, United States 77-77—154 +14
Aaron Wise, United States 75-79—154 +14
Chris French, United States 78-77—155 +15
Jesse Droemer, United States 77-79—156 +16
John Somers, United States 76-80—156 +16
Alex Beach, United States 80-77—157 +17
Anthony Cordes, United States 79-78—157 +17
Josh Speight, United States 75-82—157 +17
Wyatt Worthington, United States 75-82—157 +17
Russell Grove, United States 79-79—158 +18
Kenny Pigman, United States 81-78—159 +19
Gabe Reynolds, United States 85-75—160 +20
Shaun Micheel, United States 81-82—163 +23
Chris Sanger, United States 84-81—165 +25

