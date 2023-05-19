PGA Championship Par Scores

Friday At Oak Hill – East Rochester, N.Y. Purse: $15 million Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Second Round Corey Conners, Canada…

Friday

At Oak Hill – East

Rochester, N.Y.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Second Round

Corey Conners, Canada 67-68—135 -5 Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-67—135 -5 Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-68—135 -5 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-71—137 -3 Justin Suh, United States 69-68—137 -3 Brooks Koepka, United States 72-66—138 -2 Callum Tarren, England 71-67—138 -2 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 70-69—139 -1 Justin Rose, England 69-70—139 -1 Michael Block, United States 70-70—140 E Keegan Bradley, United States 68-72—140 E Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-67—140 E Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-67—140 E Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 71-69—140 E Keith Mitchell, United States 69-71—140 E Matthew NeSmith, United States 70-70—140 E Sepp Straka, Austria 69-71—140 E Adam Svensson, Canada 70-70—140 E Patrick Cantlay, United States 74-67—141 +1 Eric Cole, United States 67-74—141 +1 Cameron Davis, Australia 71-70—141 +1 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-73—141 +1 Beau Hossler, United States 71-70—141 +1 Dustin Johnson, United States 67-74—141 +1 Kurt Kitayama, United States 70-71—141 +1 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 73-68—141 +1 Collin Morikawa, United States 71-70—141 +1 Mito Pereira, Chile 72-69—141 +1 Harold Varner III, United States 70-71—141 +1 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-70—142 +2 Victor Perez, France 70-72—142 +2 J.T. Poston, United States 72-70—142 +2 Adam Scott, Australia 68-74—142 +2 Sahith Theegala, United States 71-71—142 +2 Hayden Buckley, United States 69-74—143 +3 Joel Dahmen, United States 74-69—143 +3 Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-71—143 +3 Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-73—143 +3 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 72-71—143 +3 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 76-67—143 +3 Max Homa, United States 71-72—143 +3 Sihwan Kim, United States 75-68—143 +3 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-71—143 +3 Taylor Moore, United States 74-69—143 +3 Patrick Reed, United States 72-71—143 +3 Sam Stevens, United States 71-72—143 +3 Matt Wallace, England 73-70—143 +3 Dean Burmester, South Africa 73-71—144 +4 Lucas Herbert, Australia 75-69—144 +4 Tom Hoge, United States 74-70—144 +4 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 69-75—144 +4 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 75-69—144 +4 Adrian Meronk, Poland 75-69—144 +4 Jon Rahm, Spain 76-68—144 +4 Chez Reavie, United States 76-68—144 +4 Xander Schauffele, United States 72-72—144 +4 Cameron Smith, Australia 72-72—144 +4 Ben Taylor, England 72-72—144 +4 Thomas Detry, Belgium 74-71—145 +5 Tony Finau, United States 72-73—145 +5 Tyrrell Hatton, England 77-68—145 +5 Kazuki Higa, Japan 72-73—145 +5 Lee Hodges, United States 75-70—145 +5 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 75-70—145 +5 Mark Hubbard, United States 71-74—145 +5 Zach Johnson, United States 74-71—145 +5 Chris Kirk, United States 70-75—145 +5 Denny McCarthy, United States 75-70—145 +5 Phil Mickelson, United States 73-72—145 +5 Taylor Montgomery, United States 75-70—145 +5 Yannik Paul, Germany 76-69—145 +5 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 69-76—145 +5 Patrick Rodgers, United States 70-75—145 +5 Alex Smalley, United States 73-72—145 +5 Jordan Spieth, United States 73-72—145 +5 Justin Thomas, United States 72-73—145 +5

Missed Cut

Adri Arnaus, Spain 76-70—146 +6 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-73—146 +6 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 76-70—146 +6 Rickie Fowler, United States 73-73—146 +6 Brian Harman, United States 72-74—146 +6 Billy Horschel, United States 71-75—146 +6 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 73-73—146 +6 Andrew Putnam, United States 74-72—146 +6 Jordan L. Smith, England 73-73—146 +6 Brendan Steele, United States 72-74—146 +6 Davis Thompson, United States 77-69—146 +6 Luke Donald, England 72-75—147 +7 Ben Griffin, United States 75-72—147 +7 Russell Henley, United States 73-74—147 +7 Matt Kuchar, United States 74-73—147 +7 Anirban Lahiri, India 74-73—147 +7 Francesco Molinari, Italy 74-73—147 +7 Alex Noren, Sweden 74-73—147 +7 Davis Riley, United States 72-75—147 +7 Nick Taylor, Canada 71-76—147 +7 Brendon Todd, United States 76-71—147 +7 Wyndham Clark, United States 77-71—148 +8 Jason Day, Australia 76-72—148 +8 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 74-74—148 +8 Colin Inglis, United States 77-71—148 +8 Tom Kim, South Korea 73-75—148 +8 Trey Mullinax, United States 77-71—148 +8 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 74-74—148 +8 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 75-73—148 +8 Callum Shinkwin, England 74-74—148 +8 Scott Stallings, United States 74-74—148 +8 Gary Woodland, United States 73-75—148 +8 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 75-74—149 +9 Harris English, United States 74-75—149 +9 Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 78-71—149 +9 Nick Hardy, United States 76-73—149 +9 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 75-74—149 +9 David Micheluzzi, Australia 76-73—149 +9 Seamus Power, Ireland 75-74—149 +9 J.J. Spaun, United States 74-75—149 +9 Jimmy Walker, United States 73-76—149 +9 Brandon Wu, United States 74-75—149 +9 Cameron Young, United States 74-75—149 +9 Matt Cahill, United States 78-72—150 +10 Talor Gooch, United States 76-74—150 +10 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 76-75—151 +11 Maverick McNealy, United States 78-73—151 +11 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 74-77—151 +11 Danny Willett, England 74-77—151 +11 Y.E. Yang, South Korea 76-75—151 +11 Steven Alker, New Zealand 80-72—152 +12 Steve Holmes, United States 76-76—152 +12 Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 76-76—152 +12 Greg Koch, United States 78-74—152 +12 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 76-76—152 +12 Sam Ryder, United States 78-74—152 +12 Braden Shattuck, United States 79-73—152 +12 Jeremy Wells, United States 74-78—152 +12 Sungjae Im, South Korea 80-73—153 +13 Ben Kern, United States 76-77—153 +13 J.J. Killeen, United States 73-80—153 +13 Kevin Kisner, United States 75-78—153 +13 David Lingmerth, Sweden 76-77—153 +13 Adam Schenk, United States 74-79—153 +13 Ockie Strydom, South Africa 77-76—153 +13 Sam Burns, United States 74-80—154 +14 Webb Simpson, United States 77-77—154 +14 Aaron Wise, United States 75-79—154 +14 Chris French, United States 78-77—155 +15 Jesse Droemer, United States 77-79—156 +16 John Somers, United States 76-80—156 +16 Alex Beach, United States 80-77—157 +17 Anthony Cordes, United States 79-78—157 +17 Josh Speight, United States 75-82—157 +17 Wyatt Worthington, United States 75-82—157 +17 Russell Grove, United States 79-79—158 +18 Kenny Pigman, United States 81-78—159 +19 Gabe Reynolds, United States 85-75—160 +20 Shaun Micheel, United States 81-82—163 +23 Chris Sanger, United States 84-81—165 +25

