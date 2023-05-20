PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Saturday At Oak Hill Country Club Rochester, N.Y. Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Third Round Par out 443 534 444 –…

Saturday

At Oak Hill Country Club

Rochester, N.Y.

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Third Round

Par out 443 534 444 – 35 Brooks Koepka 443 424 544 – 34 Corey Conners 443 534 434 – 34 Viktor Hovland 443 644 434 – 36

Par in 434 543 444 – 35 – 70 Brooks Koepka 433 443 434 – 32 _ 72-66-66 _ 204 Corey Conners 434 542 644 – 36 _ 67-68-70 _ 205 Viktor Hovland 423 543 445 – 34 _ 68-67-70 _ 205

