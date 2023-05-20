Live Radio
PGA Championship Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

May 20, 2023, 7:20 PM

Saturday

At Oak Hill Country Club

Rochester, N.Y.

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Third Round

Par out 443 534 444 35
Brooks Koepka 443 424 544 34
Corey Conners 443 534 434 34
Viktor Hovland 443 644 434 36

Par in 434 543 444 35 70
Brooks Koepka 433 443 434 32 _ 72-66-66 _ 204
Corey Conners 434 542 644 36 _ 67-68-70 _ 205
Viktor Hovland 423 543 445 34 _ 68-67-70 _ 205

