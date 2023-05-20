PGA Championship at a glance

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday at Oak Hill…

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday at Oak Hill (all times EDT):

LEADING: Brooks Koepka had a 4-under 66 for a one-shot lead, the second straight major he leads after 54 holes. He was at 6-under 204.

TRAILING: Viktor Hovland (70) and Corey Conners (70).

BREAKING PAR: Bryson DeChambeau (3 under), Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler (2 under) and Rory McIlroy (1 under) were the only other players under par.

WHY NOT BLOCK?: California club pro Michael Block had a third straight 70 and was tied for eighth. He is the first club professional to be among the top 10 after 54 holes in the PGA Championship since Bob Boyd in 1990 at Shoal Creek. Block was six shots back.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Koepka had the low score of 66 for the second straight round. The last player with the low score in the second and third rounds of a major was Tiger Woods in the 1997 Masters.

ON THE LINE: Koepka would move up to No. 2 in the Ryder Cup standings if he were to win on Sunday. Block could earn a trip back to the PGA Championship if he finishes among the top 15. The top four earn invitations to the Masters.

KEY STATISTIC: Koepka has made only one bogey in his last 25 holes.

NOTEWORTHY: This is the second straight major Koepka has played in the final group. Hovland will play in the final group for the second time in the last three majors.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I shot 4 under, so you tell me.” — Brooks Koepka when asked how it went playing with Bryson DeChambeau.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS).

