Pepi’s 12th goal not enough, Groningen relegated to 2nd tier

American forward Ricardo Pepi scored his 12th goal in 26 league games this season but it wasn’t enough to prevent Groningen from getting relegated from the Eredivisie with a 1-1 draw at Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Texan, a member of the U.S. World Cup roster, put the visitors ahead in the sixth minute, tapping in Oliver Antman’s cross with his left foot.

Willum Thór Willumsson scored a tying goal in the 30th minute.

Pepi was loaned to Groningen for the season on Aug. 31 by Augsburg after failing to score for the German club in 16 matches over eight months.

Groningen has four wins, 21 losses and six draws with three matches left and is 17th in the 18-team league. Last-place Cambuur also will drop to the Eerste Divisie.

Groningen had not been in the Dutch second tier since 1998-99.

