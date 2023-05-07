Padres play the Dodgers in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (18-16, third in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (18-16, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (4-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (1-0, 10.80 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -110, Padres -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Diego has an 18-16 record overall and a 10-10 record in home games. The Padres have a 14-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has an 8-8 record on the road and a 20-14 record overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .449.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has seven doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .220 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 16-for-46 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .313 batting average, and has 10 doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI. Chris Taylor is 11-for-33 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.