NHRA Route 66 Nationals Results

Sunday
At Route 66 Raceway
Joliet, Ill.
Final finish order
Top Fuel
1. Clay Millican; 2. Josh Hart; 3. Brittany Force; 4. T.J. Zizzo; 5. Jacob McNeal; 6. Leah Pruett; 7. Doug
Kalitta; 8. Austin Prock; 9. Kyle Wurtzel; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Justin Ashley; 12. Shawn Langdon;
13. Antron Brown; 14. Steve Torrence; 15. Spencer Massey; 16. Mike Salinas.
Funny Car
1. Tim Wilkerson; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Chad Green; 4. John Force; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Robert Hight; 7. Cruz
Pedregon; 8. Alex Laughlin; 9. Terry Haddock; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Matt Hagan; 12. Dale Creasy Jr.;
13. Alexis DeJoria; 14. J.R. Todd; 15. Bobby Bode; 16. Mike McIntire.
Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Deric Kramer; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Jerry Tucker; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Cristian
Cuadra; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Camrie Caruso; 11. Kyle Koretsky; 12.
Mason McGaha; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Shane Tucker; 15. Matt Hartford; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr..
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Chip Ellis; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Hector Arana Jr; 5. Joey Gladstone; 6. Matt Smith; 7
Chase Van Sant; 8. Marc Ingwersen; 9. Steve Johnson; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Angie Smith; 12. Ryan
Oehler; 13. Jianna Evaristo; 14. John Hall; 15. Chris Bostick; 16. Ron Tornow.
Final Results
Top Fuel
Clay Millican, 3.801 seconds, 328.94 mph def. Josh Hart, 3.808 seconds, 324.28 mph.
Funny Car
Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.966, 325.14 def. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.110, 261.83.
Pro Stock
Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.562, 209.95 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 12.594, 69.83.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.717, 201.25 def. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.791, 200.26.
Competition Eliminator
Ryan Priddy, Chevy Camaro, 6.511, 200.89 def. David Billingsley, Camaro, 8.074, 165.40.
Super Stock
Irvin Johns, Chevy Cavalier, 9.428, 139.07 def. Brad Zaskowski, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
Stock Eliminator
Chris Vang, Chevy Camaro, 8.568, 157.32 def. Andrew Hill, Camaro, 10.576, 125.40.
Super Comp
Devin Isenhower, Dragster, 8.901, 182.62 def. Rock Haas, Dragster, 8.920, 168.98.
Super Gas
Steve Hoyt, Chevy Cavalier, 9.909, 178.52 def. Mitch Withers, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light.
Super Street
Steve Domingues, Chevy Camaro, 10.873, 147.26 def. Phil Smida, Chevy Cavalier, 10.858, 143.32.
Top Dragster
Wayne Sleger, Dragster, 6.182, 229.08 def. Zach Sackman, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.
Factory Stock Showdown
Lenny Lottig, Chevy Camaro, 7.681, 179.21 def. Doug Hamp, Camaro, 7.746, 178.24.
Pro Modified
Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.769, 249.76 def. Kris Thorne, Camaro, 5.767, 250.46.
Mountain Motor Pro Stock
Richard Freeman, Chevy Camaro, 6.269, 225.79 def. John Montecalvo, Ford Mustang, 6.277, 225.07.
Final round-by-round results
Top Fuel
First Round
Clay Millican, 3.732, 333.41 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.675, 188.44; Josh Hart, 4.390, 198.85 def. Antron
Brown, 4.756, 184.85; T.J. Zizzo, 3.712, 329.99 def. Mike Salinas, Foul – Centerline; Austin Prock, 3.721,
332.34 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.298, 194.49; Doug Kalitta, 3.762, 321.42 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.822,
310.13; Jacob McNeal, 3.786, 322.65 def. Justin Ashley, 4.429, 219.08; Brittany Force, 3.750, 328.70 def.
Spencer Massey, Foul – Red Light; Leah Pruett, 3.742, 329.02 def. Steve Torrence, 8.456, 100.72;
Quarterfinals
Hart, 3.793, 328.78 def. McNeal, 3.870, 317.27; Force, 4.011, 241.32 def. Prock, 5.477, 262.79; Zizzo,
3.804, 316.08 def. Pruett, 4.411, 252.61; Millican, 3.797, 328.22 def. Kalitta, 5.363, 135.04;
Semifinals
Hart, 3.910, 310.20 def. Zizzo, 11.446, 74.29; Millican, 3.778, 329.58 def. Force, 3.881, 319.82;
Final
Millican, 3.801, 328.94 def. Hart, 3.808, 324.28.
Funny Carl
First Round
Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 4.029, 285.89 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, Foul – Red Light; Robert
Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.941, 327.43 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.464, 201.55; Bob Tasca III, Ford
Mustang, 4.570, 185.69 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 8.320, 87.67; Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.093, 304.87 def.
Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.179, 283.37; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.980, 316.60 def. Blake Alexander,
Mustang, 4.139, 277.26; Ron Capps, Supra, 4.002, 316.15 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.070, 312.78;
Chad Green, Mustang, 4.160, 248.71 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, Broke; John Force, Camaro, 3.940, 320.20
def. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, Broke;
Quarterfinals
Wilkerson, 4.010, 320.36 def. Laughlin, 4.808, 171.47; Force, 4.003, 323.50 def. Hight, 4.159, 262.44;
Capps, 3.983, 321.96 def. Tasca III, 4.050, 320.97; Green, 3.998, 324.44 def. Pedregon, 4.279, 222.00;
Semifinals
Wilkerson, 4.012, 319.90 def. Force, 9.670, 76.53; Capps, 3.985, 323.12 def. Green, 4.085, 316.60;
Final
Wilkerson, 3.966, 325.14 def. Capps, 4.110, 261.83.
Pro Stock
First Round
Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.559, 209.92 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 7.745, 169.49; Cristian Cuadra,
Ford Mustang, 6.596, 209.39 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 15.017, 56.23; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro,
6.546, 209.56 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.531, 209.69; Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.565, 209.88 def. Camrie
Caruso, Camaro, 6.561, 210.24; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.544, 209.98 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro,
6.568, 209.07; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.542, 209.82 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.581, 209.62; Dallas
Glenn, Camaro, 6.537, 210.77 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.582, 208.88; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.551,
209.98 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.590, 210.18;
Quarterfinals
Stanfield, 6.569, 209.30 def. Butner, 7.156, 156.26; J. Tucker, 6.586, 210.64 def. Coughlin Jr., 15.022,
80.75; Kramer, 6.565, 209.59 def. C. Cuadra, 6.588, 208.39; Glenn, 6.576, 210.57 def. Anderson, 6.554,
210.11;
Semifinals
Glenn, 6.563, 210.05 def. J. Tucker, 18.673, 43.16; Kramer, 6.567, 209.82 def. Stanfield, 6.574, 209.79;
Final
Glenn, 6.562, 209.95 def. Kramer, 12.594, 69.83.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
First Round
Marc Ingwersen, 6.849, 196.10 def. Angie Smith, 6.845, 198.79; Chip Ellis, 6.786, 197.25 def. Chris
Bostick, Foul – Red Light; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.805, 200.23 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.800,
198.85; Hector Arana Jr, 6.783, 201.73 def. John Hall, Buell, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.849,
199.52 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.837, 197.59; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.752, 198.79 def. Ryan Oehler,
Foul – Red Light; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.754, 201.13 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.869, 196.50; Gaige
Herrera, Suzuki, 6.706, 200.77 def. Ron Tornow, Broke – No Show;
Quarterfinals
Ellis, 6.861, 197.71 def. Van Sant, Foul – Red Light; Arana Jr, 6.781, 200.77 def. M. Smith, 6.842, 198.61;
Krawiec, 6.786, 199.08 def. Gladstone, 6.781, 197.54; Herrera, 6.725, 200.11 def. Ingwersen, 6.940, 195.31;
Semifinals
Ellis, 6.817, 199.70 def. Arana Jr, 6.825, 201.22; Herrera, 6.708, 200.86 def. Krawiec, 6.776, 200.71;
Final
Herrera, 6.717, 201.25 def. Ellis, 6.791, 200.26.
Point Standings
Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 437; 2. Brittany Force, 420; 3. Austin Prock, 410; 4. Justin Ashley, 406; 5. Leah
Pruett, 403; 6. Antron Brown, 345; 7. Josh Hart, 342; 8. Mike Salinas, 340; 9. Shawn Langdon, 296; 10.
Doug Kalitta, 293.
Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 468; 2. Ron Capps, 455; 3. Robert Hight, 428; 4. Alexis DeJoria, 406; 5. Tim Wilkerson,
381; 6. Chad Green, 377; 7. Bob Tasca III, 351; 8. John Force, 336; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 307; 10. J.R. Todd,
238.
Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn, 581; 2. Matt Hartford, 413; 3. Deric Kramer, 406; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 398; 5. Aaron
Stanfield, 360; 6. Camrie Caruso, 331; 7. Greg Anderson, 310; 8. Bo Butner, 309; 9. Cristian Cuadra,
293; 10. Kyle Koretsky, 286.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Gaige Herrera, 382; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 213; 3. Matt Smith, 207; 4. Chase Van Sant, 170; 5. Hector
Arana Jr, 164; 6. Joey Gladstone, 162; 7. Angie Smith, 159; 8. Steve Johnson, 149; 9. Jianna Evaristo, 137;
10. Chip Ellis, 135.
