NHRA Route 66 Nationals Results

Sunday At Route 66 Raceway Joliet, Ill. Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Clay Millican; 2. Josh Hart; 3. Brittany…

Sunday

At Route 66 Raceway

Joliet, Ill.

Final finish order

Top Fuel

1. Clay Millican; 2. Josh Hart; 3. Brittany Force; 4. T.J. Zizzo; 5. Jacob McNeal; 6. Leah Pruett; 7. Doug

Kalitta; 8. Austin Prock; 9. Kyle Wurtzel; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Justin Ashley; 12. Shawn Langdon;

13. Antron Brown; 14. Steve Torrence; 15. Spencer Massey; 16. Mike Salinas.

Funny Car

1. Tim Wilkerson; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Chad Green; 4. John Force; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Robert Hight; 7. Cruz

Pedregon; 8. Alex Laughlin; 9. Terry Haddock; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Matt Hagan; 12. Dale Creasy Jr.;

13. Alexis DeJoria; 14. J.R. Todd; 15. Bobby Bode; 16. Mike McIntire.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Deric Kramer; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Jerry Tucker; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Cristian

Cuadra; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Camrie Caruso; 11. Kyle Koretsky; 12.

Mason McGaha; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Shane Tucker; 15. Matt Hartford; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr..

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Chip Ellis; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Hector Arana Jr; 5. Joey Gladstone; 6. Matt Smith; 7

Chase Van Sant; 8. Marc Ingwersen; 9. Steve Johnson; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Angie Smith; 12. Ryan

Oehler; 13. Jianna Evaristo; 14. John Hall; 15. Chris Bostick; 16. Ron Tornow.

Final Results

Top Fuel

Clay Millican, 3.801 seconds, 328.94 mph def. Josh Hart, 3.808 seconds, 324.28 mph.

Funny Car

Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.966, 325.14 def. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.110, 261.83.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.562, 209.95 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 12.594, 69.83.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.717, 201.25 def. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.791, 200.26.

Competition Eliminator

Ryan Priddy, Chevy Camaro, 6.511, 200.89 def. David Billingsley, Camaro, 8.074, 165.40.

Super Stock

Irvin Johns, Chevy Cavalier, 9.428, 139.07 def. Brad Zaskowski, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Stock Eliminator

Chris Vang, Chevy Camaro, 8.568, 157.32 def. Andrew Hill, Camaro, 10.576, 125.40.

Super Comp

Devin Isenhower, Dragster, 8.901, 182.62 def. Rock Haas, Dragster, 8.920, 168.98.

Super Gas

Steve Hoyt, Chevy Cavalier, 9.909, 178.52 def. Mitch Withers, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light.

Super Street

Steve Domingues, Chevy Camaro, 10.873, 147.26 def. Phil Smida, Chevy Cavalier, 10.858, 143.32.

Top Dragster

Wayne Sleger, Dragster, 6.182, 229.08 def. Zach Sackman, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Factory Stock Showdown

Lenny Lottig, Chevy Camaro, 7.681, 179.21 def. Doug Hamp, Camaro, 7.746, 178.24.

Pro Modified

Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.769, 249.76 def. Kris Thorne, Camaro, 5.767, 250.46.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock

Richard Freeman, Chevy Camaro, 6.269, 225.79 def. John Montecalvo, Ford Mustang, 6.277, 225.07.

Final round-by-round results

Top Fuel

First Round

Clay Millican, 3.732, 333.41 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.675, 188.44; Josh Hart, 4.390, 198.85 def. Antron

Brown, 4.756, 184.85; T.J. Zizzo, 3.712, 329.99 def. Mike Salinas, Foul – Centerline; Austin Prock, 3.721,

332.34 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.298, 194.49; Doug Kalitta, 3.762, 321.42 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.822,

310.13; Jacob McNeal, 3.786, 322.65 def. Justin Ashley, 4.429, 219.08; Brittany Force, 3.750, 328.70 def.

Spencer Massey, Foul – Red Light; Leah Pruett, 3.742, 329.02 def. Steve Torrence, 8.456, 100.72;

Quarterfinals

Hart, 3.793, 328.78 def. McNeal, 3.870, 317.27; Force, 4.011, 241.32 def. Prock, 5.477, 262.79; Zizzo,

3.804, 316.08 def. Pruett, 4.411, 252.61; Millican, 3.797, 328.22 def. Kalitta, 5.363, 135.04;

Semifinals

Hart, 3.910, 310.20 def. Zizzo, 11.446, 74.29; Millican, 3.778, 329.58 def. Force, 3.881, 319.82;

Final

Millican, 3.801, 328.94 def. Hart, 3.808, 324.28.

Funny Carl

First Round

Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 4.029, 285.89 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, Foul – Red Light; Robert

Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.941, 327.43 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.464, 201.55; Bob Tasca III, Ford

Mustang, 4.570, 185.69 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 8.320, 87.67; Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.093, 304.87 def.

Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.179, 283.37; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.980, 316.60 def. Blake Alexander,

Mustang, 4.139, 277.26; Ron Capps, Supra, 4.002, 316.15 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.070, 312.78;

Chad Green, Mustang, 4.160, 248.71 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, Broke; John Force, Camaro, 3.940, 320.20

def. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, Broke;

Quarterfinals

Wilkerson, 4.010, 320.36 def. Laughlin, 4.808, 171.47; Force, 4.003, 323.50 def. Hight, 4.159, 262.44;

Capps, 3.983, 321.96 def. Tasca III, 4.050, 320.97; Green, 3.998, 324.44 def. Pedregon, 4.279, 222.00;

Semifinals

Wilkerson, 4.012, 319.90 def. Force, 9.670, 76.53; Capps, 3.985, 323.12 def. Green, 4.085, 316.60;

Final

Wilkerson, 3.966, 325.14 def. Capps, 4.110, 261.83.

Pro Stock

First Round

Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.559, 209.92 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 7.745, 169.49; Cristian Cuadra,

Ford Mustang, 6.596, 209.39 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 15.017, 56.23; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro,

6.546, 209.56 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.531, 209.69; Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.565, 209.88 def. Camrie

Caruso, Camaro, 6.561, 210.24; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.544, 209.98 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro,

6.568, 209.07; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.542, 209.82 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.581, 209.62; Dallas

Glenn, Camaro, 6.537, 210.77 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.582, 208.88; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.551,

209.98 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.590, 210.18;

Quarterfinals

Stanfield, 6.569, 209.30 def. Butner, 7.156, 156.26; J. Tucker, 6.586, 210.64 def. Coughlin Jr., 15.022,

80.75; Kramer, 6.565, 209.59 def. C. Cuadra, 6.588, 208.39; Glenn, 6.576, 210.57 def. Anderson, 6.554,

210.11;

Semifinals

Glenn, 6.563, 210.05 def. J. Tucker, 18.673, 43.16; Kramer, 6.567, 209.82 def. Stanfield, 6.574, 209.79;

Final

Glenn, 6.562, 209.95 def. Kramer, 12.594, 69.83.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

First Round

Marc Ingwersen, 6.849, 196.10 def. Angie Smith, 6.845, 198.79; Chip Ellis, 6.786, 197.25 def. Chris

Bostick, Foul – Red Light; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.805, 200.23 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.800,

198.85; Hector Arana Jr, 6.783, 201.73 def. John Hall, Buell, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.849,

199.52 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.837, 197.59; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.752, 198.79 def. Ryan Oehler,

Foul – Red Light; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.754, 201.13 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.869, 196.50; Gaige

Herrera, Suzuki, 6.706, 200.77 def. Ron Tornow, Broke – No Show;

Quarterfinals

Ellis, 6.861, 197.71 def. Van Sant, Foul – Red Light; Arana Jr, 6.781, 200.77 def. M. Smith, 6.842, 198.61;

Krawiec, 6.786, 199.08 def. Gladstone, 6.781, 197.54; Herrera, 6.725, 200.11 def. Ingwersen, 6.940, 195.31;

Semifinals

Ellis, 6.817, 199.70 def. Arana Jr, 6.825, 201.22; Herrera, 6.708, 200.86 def. Krawiec, 6.776, 200.71;

Final

Herrera, 6.717, 201.25 def. Ellis, 6.791, 200.26.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 437; 2. Brittany Force, 420; 3. Austin Prock, 410; 4. Justin Ashley, 406; 5. Leah

Pruett, 403; 6. Antron Brown, 345; 7. Josh Hart, 342; 8. Mike Salinas, 340; 9. Shawn Langdon, 296; 10.

Doug Kalitta, 293.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 468; 2. Ron Capps, 455; 3. Robert Hight, 428; 4. Alexis DeJoria, 406; 5. Tim Wilkerson,

381; 6. Chad Green, 377; 7. Bob Tasca III, 351; 8. John Force, 336; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 307; 10. J.R. Todd,

238.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 581; 2. Matt Hartford, 413; 3. Deric Kramer, 406; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 398; 5. Aaron

Stanfield, 360; 6. Camrie Caruso, 331; 7. Greg Anderson, 310; 8. Bo Butner, 309; 9. Cristian Cuadra,

293; 10. Kyle Koretsky, 286.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 382; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 213; 3. Matt Smith, 207; 4. Chase Van Sant, 170; 5. Hector

Arana Jr, 164; 6. Joey Gladstone, 162; 7. Angie Smith, 159; 8. Steve Johnson, 149; 9. Jianna Evaristo, 137;

10. Chip Ellis, 135.

