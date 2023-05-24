NCAA tax records show ex-president Emmert paid nearly $3.3 million in 2021

The NCAA paid former president Mark Emmert nearly $3.3 million in 2021, according to federal tax records released by the…

The NCAA paid former president Mark Emmert nearly $3.3 million in 2021, according to federal tax records released by the association Wednesday.

Emmert’s 13-year tenure leading the NCAA officially ended in March. In April 2022, the association announced its board of governors and Emmert had mutually agreed that he would step down.

He was replaced by former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

Emmert received almost $2.8 million in salary and another $83,000 in bonuses, according to records for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The NCAA also paid $3.6 million to former chief operating officer Donald Remy, who left the association April 1, 2021, to become deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. That included a $2.4 million severance payment.

Overall, NCAA revenue increased 10% to $1.22 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, while its expenses rose 16% to $1.19 billion. Those expenses included $53 million in legal fees.

The NCAA paid just over $5.4 million to the Kaplan Hecker & Fink law firm for a gender-equity review of NCAA championships after inequities were revealed during the 2021 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

