NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

The Associated Press

May 28, 2023, 7:37 PM

At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 1

Game 1 – Tennessee (46-8) vs. Alabama (43-20), noon

Game 2 – Oklahoma (54-1) vs. Stanford (42-13), 2:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Florida St. (52-8) vs. Oklahoma St. (43-14), 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Washington (41-13) vs. Utah (39-14), 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Game 5 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 7 p.m.

Game 6 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Game 7 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 8 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon

x-Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 13 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Wednesday, June 7-9

