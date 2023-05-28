NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

|At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex
|Oklahoma City
|All Times EDT
|Double Elimination; x-if necessary
|Thursday, June 1
Game 1 – Tennessee (46-8) vs. Alabama (43-20), noon
Game 2 – Oklahoma (54-1) vs. Stanford (42-13), 2:30 p.m.
Game 3 – Florida St. (52-8) vs. Oklahoma St. (43-14), 7 p.m.
Game 4 – Washington (41-13) vs. Utah (39-14), 9:30 p.m.
|Friday, June 2
Game 5 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 3
Game 7 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 8 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
|Sunday, June 4
Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.
|Monday, June 6
Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon
x-Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 13 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.
x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m.
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
|Wednesday, June 7-9
