NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Glance

All Times EDT (Double elimination; x-if necessary) Norman (Okla.) Regional Friday, May 19 Game 1 – Oklahoma (51-1) vs. Hofstra (29-25), 5 p.m. Game 2 – Missouri (34-24) vs. California (33-19-1), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Clemson (S.C.) Regional Friday, May 19 Clemson 17, UNC-Greensboro 2 Game 2 – Auburn (40-17) vs. Cal St.-Fullerton (33-19), 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Clemson vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – UNC-Greensboro vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Stanford (Calif.) Regional Friday, May 19 Game 1 – Florida (36-20) vs. Loyola Marymount (27-20), 6 p.m. Game 2 – Stanford (40-13) vs. Long Beach St. (31-21), 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Durham (N.C.) Regional Friday, May 19 Duke 2, George Mason 1 Game 2 – Charlotte (33-21) vs. Campbell (41-16), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Duke vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – George Mason vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional Friday, May 19 Game 1 – Middle Tennessee (39-18) vs. Cent. Arkansas (44-10), 4:30 p.m. Game 2 – Alabama (40-18) vs. LIU (32-24), 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Evanston (Ill.) Regional Friday, May 19 Kentucky 9, Miami (Ohio) 1 Northwestern 2, E. Illinois 0 Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Kentucky vs. Northwestern, TBA Game 4 – Miami (Ohio) vs. E. Illinois, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Austin (Texas) Regional Friday, May 19 Game 1 – Texas (42-13-1) vs. Seton Hall (42-16),5 p.m. Game 2 – Texas A&M (33-19 vs. Texas St. (34-23-1), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional Friday, May 19 Indiana 4, Louisville 3 Game 2 – Tennessee (44-8) vs. N. Kentucky (23-30), 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Indiana vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – Louisville vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional Friday, May 19 Florida St. 9, Marist 0 Game 2 – South Carolina (37-20) vs. UCF (39-19), 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Florida St. vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – Marist vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Athens (Ga.) Regional Friday, May 19 Virginia Tech 6, Boston U. 1 Game 2 – Georgia (39-13) vs. NC Central (19-33), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Virginia Tech vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – Boston U. vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Fayetteville (Ark.) Regional Friday, May 19 Game 1 – Oregon (35-15) vs. Notre Dame (29-17-1), 5 p.m. Game 2 – Arkansas (38-17) vs. Harvard (29-15-1), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Stillwater (Okla.) Regional Friday, May 19 Game 1 – Oklahoma St. (41-14) vs. UMBC (26-15), 4 p.m. Game 2 – Wichita St. (43-10) vs. Nebraska (34-20), 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Seattle Regional Friday, May 19 Game 1 – Minnesota (36-17) vs. McNeese St. (44-14), 6:30 p.m. Game 2 – Washington (38-12) vs. N. Colorado (26-21), 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Baton Rouge (La.) Regional Friday, May 19 Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Omaha 0 Game 2 – LSU (40-15) vs. Prairie View (20-30), 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – Omaha vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Salt Lake City Regional Friday, May 19 Mississippi 3, Baylor 0 Game 2 – Utah (37-13) vs. S. Illinois (36-18), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Mississippi vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – Baylor vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA Los Angeles Regional Friday, May 19 Game 1 – UCLA (52-5) vs. Grand Canyon (46-11), 8 p.m. Game 2 – Liberty (38-20) vs. San Diego St. (35-15), 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA Game 5 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA Sunday, May 21 Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA x-Game 7 – Game 6 opponents, TBA