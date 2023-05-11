Live Radio
NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

May 11, 2023, 12:22 PM

Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee) 57 57 48 36 42 1359
Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn) 39 68 34 41 31 1190
Stephen Curry (Golden State) 42 42 48 41 40 1117
Derrick Rose (New York) 36 37 55 53 44 1097
Udonis Haslem (Miami) 52 33 31 28 33 1023
Damian Lillard (Portland) 23 35 45 40 37 857
Harrison Barnes (Sacramento) 34 26 26 28 36 772
Damion Lee (Phoenix) 21 34 24 25 23 666
Darius Garland (Cleveland) 21 16 23 29 23 547
Grant Williams (Boston) 21 15 23 24 33 535
Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis) 23 15 16 23 13 497
Aaron Gordon (Denver) 17 8 13 18 31 376

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
