NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee) 57 57 48 36 42 1359 Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn) 39 68 34 41 31 1190 Stephen Curry (Golden State) 42 42 48 41 40 1117 Derrick Rose (New York) 36 37 55 53 44 1097 Udonis Haslem (Miami) 52 33 31 28 33 1023 Damian Lillard (Portland) 23 35 45 40 37 857 Harrison Barnes (Sacramento) 34 26 26 28 36 772 Damion Lee (Phoenix) 21 34 24 25 23 666 Darius Garland (Cleveland) 21 16 23 29 23 547 Grant Williams (Boston) 21 15 23 24 33 535 Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis) 23 15 16 23 13 497 Aaron Gordon (Denver) 17 8 13 18 31 376

