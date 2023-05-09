NBA All-Defensive Teams

(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters) 2 points for first team; 1 for second team First Team 1st 2nd Pts F Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem 96 3 195 G Jrue Holiday, Mil 94 4 192 C Brook Lopez, Mil 85 11 181 F Evan Mobley, Cle 49 34 132 G Alex Caruso, Chi 50 25 125 Second Team G Derrick White, Bos 24 51 99 F Draymond Green, GS 21 47 89 F O.G. Anunoby, Tor 14 53 81 G Dillon Brooks, Mem 4 46 54 C Bam Adebayo, Mia 13 27 53 Others receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses) Guards: Marcus Smart, Boston (12) 35; Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn (6) 33; Jimmy Butler, Miami, (3) 23; Herbert Jones, New Orleans 15, Lugentz Dort, Oklahoma City, (1) 9; Jaylen Brown, Boston, (1) 4; Matisse Thybulle, Portland, (1) 4; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota, (1) 4; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City, (1) 3, Dejounte Murray, Atlanta, 3; Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana, (1) 2; Paul George, L.A. Clippers, (1) 2; Chris Paul, Phoenix, 1; De’Anthony Melton, Philadelphia, 1; Delon Wright, Washington, 1; Patrick Beverley, Chicago, 1. Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, (16) 60; Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota, (3) 40; Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers, 9; Desmond Bane, Memphis, 1; Scottie Barnes, Toronto, 1; Kevin Durant, Phoenix, 1; Aaron Gordon, Denver, 1; P.J. Tucker, Philadelphia, 1. Centers: Nic Claxton, Brooklyn, 25; Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, (3) 15; Jarrett Allen, Cleveland, 3, Walker Kessler, Utah, 1. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.