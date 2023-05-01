NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 Results

Monday At Dover Motor Speedway Dover, Del. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (17) Martin Truex Jr,…

Monday

At Dover Motor Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400 laps, 49 points.

2. (14) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400, 51.

3. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 50.

4. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 52.

5. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 47.

6. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 36.

7. (7) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 400, 33.

8. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 36.

9. (5) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400, 37.

10. (23) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 400, 0.

11. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 28.

12. (28) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 400, 25.

13. (24) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 399, 29.

14. (27) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 399, 23.

15. (9) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 399, 23.

16. (11) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 399, 21.

17. (30) Ryan Preece, Ford, 399, 20.

18. (29) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 399, 19.

19. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 399, 21.

20. (31) Harrison Burton, Ford, 398, 17.

21. (1) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 397, 16.

22. (32) Michael McDowell, Ford, 397, 15.

23. (25) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 397, 14.

24. (19) Aric Almirola, Ford, 397, 13.

25. (35) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 396, 12.

26. (20) Austin Cindric, Ford, 396, 11.

27. (36) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 395, 10.

28. (21) JJ Yeley, Ford, 393, 0.

29. (22) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 381, 8.

30. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 378, 7.

31. (26) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 375, 6.

32. (18) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 359, 5.

33. (34) Brennan Poole, Ford, accident, 79, 0.

34. (33) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, dvp, 43, 3.

35. (15) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 35, 2.

36. (16) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 34, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 115.508 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 27 minutes, 47 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .505 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 46 laps.

Lead Changes: 19 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Busch 0-22; C.Bell 23; B.Keselowski 24-26; W.Byron 27-85; D.Hamlin 86; K.Busch 87-89; W.Byron 90-123; D.Hamlin 124; W.Byron 125-193; R.Chastain 194; J.Berry 195; B.Keselowski 196-200; R.Chastain 201-253; D.Hamlin 254; W.Byron 255-285; R.Chastain 286-329; J.Berry 330-331; M.Truex 332-388; D.Hamlin 389; M.Truex 390-400

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 4 times for 193 laps; R.Chastain, 3 times for 98 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 68 laps; K.Busch, 2 times for 25 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 8 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 4 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 3 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 2; K.Busch, 2; W.Byron, 2; C.Bell, 1; T.Reddick, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 331; 2. R.Chastain, 319; 3. K.Harvick, 311; 4. K.Larson, 295; 5. K.Busch, 290; 6. T.Reddick, 286; 7. M.Truex, 281; 8. R.Blaney, 276; 9. A.Bowman, 270; 10. D.Hamlin, 270; 11. J.Logano, 268; 12. B.Keselowski, 267; 13. R.Stenhouse, 247; 14. W.Byron, 245; 15. C.Briscoe, 243; 16. C.Buescher, 240.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

