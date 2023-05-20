Live Radio
NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race 2 Results

The Associated Press

May 20, 2023, 9:14 PM

Saturday

At North Wilkesboro Speedway

North Wilkesboro, N.C.

Lap length: 0.62 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Chris Buescher, Ford, 60 laps, 0 points.

2. (2) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

3. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

4. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 60, 0.

5. (7) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 60, 0.

6. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 60, 0.

7. (9) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

8. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

9. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

10. (10) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 60, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

