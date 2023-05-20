NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race 2 Results

Saturday
At North Wilkesboro Speedway
North Wilkesboro, N.C.
Lap length: 0.62 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Chris Buescher, Ford, 60 laps, 0 points.
2. (2) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 60, 0.
3. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 60, 0.
4. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 60, 0.
5. (7) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 60, 0.
6. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 60, 0.
7. (9) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 60, 0.
8. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 60, 0.
9. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 60, 0.
10. (10) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 60, 0.
___
Race Statistics were not immediately available.
___
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
