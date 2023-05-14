NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Results

Sunday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 295…

Sunday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 295 laps, 56 points.

2. (20) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 295, 42.

3. (21) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 295, 34.

4. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 295, 44.

5. (2) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 295, 40.

6. (14) Harrison Burton, Ford, 295, 31.

7. (12) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 295, 45.

8. (22) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 295, 29.

9. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 295, 31.

10. (27) Chris Buescher, Ford, 295, 27.

11. (24) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 295, 26.

12. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 295, 25.

13. (3) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 295, 30.

14. (16) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 295, 29.

15. (32) Ryan Preece, Ford, 295, 22.

16. (13) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 295, 21.

17. (31) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 295, 20.

18. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, 295, 19.

19. (25) Austin Cindric, Ford, 295, 18.

20. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 295, 25.

21. (17) Aric Almirola, Ford, 295, 16.

22. (9) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 295, 17.

23. (30) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 294, 14.

24. (34) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 293, 13.

25. (28) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 293, 12.

26. (29) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 293, 11.

27. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 293, 10.

28. (26) Ryan Newman, Ford, 291, 9.

29. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 287, 25.

30. (23) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 286, 0.

31. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 280, 17.

32. (35) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, garage, 226, 5.

33. (19) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 200, 4.

34. (6) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 199, 3.

35. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 196, 2.

36. (36) Brennan Poole, Ford, transmission, 39, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 118.877 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 23 minutes, 23 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .781 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 47 laps.

Lead Changes: 19 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Truex 0; B.Wallace 1; M.Truex 2-138; R.Blaney 139-141; B.Wallace 142; M.Truex 143-150; R.Chastain 151-189; K.Larson 190-202; R.Chastain 203-247; K.Harvick 248-251; R.Blaney 252; B.Wallace 253; D.Hamlin 254-262; K.Larson 263-276; R.Chastain 277; K.Larson 278-279; R.Chastain 280-287; W.Byron 288-292; K.Harvick 293; W.Byron 294-295

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Truex, 3 times for 145 laps; R.Chastain, 4 times for 93 laps; K.Larson, 3 times for 29 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 9 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 7 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 5 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 4 laps; B.Wallace, 3 times for 3 laps.

Wins: W.Byron, 3; K.Larson, 2; K.Busch, 2; C.Bell, 1; D.Hamlin, 1; M.Truex, 1; T.Reddick, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. R.Chastain, 429; 2. C.Bell, 402; 3. K.Harvick, 400; 4. D.Hamlin, 393; 5. W.Byron, 387; 6. M.Truex, 385; 7. R.Blaney, 381; 8. T.Reddick, 371; 9. B.Keselowski, 365; 10. K.Larson, 363; 11. K.Busch, 353; 12. J.Logano, 334; 13. C.Buescher, 329; 14. R.Stenhouse, 325; 15. B.Wallace, 293; 16. C.Briscoe, 275.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

