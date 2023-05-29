NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Results

Monday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford,…

Monday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400 laps, 64 points.

2. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 55.

3. (18) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 48.

4. (7) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 400, 34.

5. (15) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 400, 48.

6. (5) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 400, 39.

7. (10) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 400, 33.

8. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400, 39.

9. (33) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 28.

10. (29) Zane Smith, Ford, 400, 0.

11. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 38.

12. (31) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400, 26.

13. (22) Ryan Preece, Ford, 400, 24.

14. (27) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 400, 23.

15. (16) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 400, 22.

16. (36) JJ Yeley, Ford, 400, 0.

17. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 400, 20.

18. (13) Harrison Burton, Ford, 400, 19.

19. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 29.

20. (20) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 400, 17.

21. (17) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 23.

22. (14) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400, 17.

23. (24) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 400, 14.

24. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 27.

25. (23) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400, 12.

26. (19) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 398, 21.

27. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 397, 10.

28. (30) Michael McDowell, Ford, 396, 9.

29. (34) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 392, 8.

30. (12) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 377, 14.

31. (21) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 369, 6.

32. (26) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 341, 5.

33. (35) Todd Gilliland, Ford, accident, 265, 4.

34. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 185, 3.

35. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 185, 7.

36. (28) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, engine, 117, 1.

37. (37) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, accident, 115, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 120.466 mph.

Time of Race: 4 hours, 58 minutes, 50 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .663 seconds.

Caution Flags: 16 for 83 laps.

Lead Changes: 31 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0-13; D.Hamlin 14-32; C.Bell 33-36; D.Hamlin 37; W.Byron 38-41; R.Blaney 42-62; C.Bell 63-75; W.Byron 76-103; M.McDowell 104-107; W.Byron 108-116; C.Bell 117-147; C.Elliott 148-153; T.Reddick 154-181; R.Blaney 182-191; C.Buescher 192-203; K.Harvick 204; R.Stenhouse 205-208; K.Harvick 209-225; R.Blaney 226-232; K.Harvick 233; W.Byron 234-236; R.Blaney 237-276; K.Larson 277; W.Byron 278-281; R.Blaney 282-303; W.Byron 304-307; R.Blaney 308-344; K.Busch 345; W.Byron 346-359; Z.Smith 360-362; W.Byron 363-374; R.Blaney 375-400

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 7 times for 163 laps; W.Byron, 9 times for 91 laps; C.Bell, 3 times for 48 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 28 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 20 laps; K.Harvick, 3 times for 19 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 12 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 6 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 4 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 4 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 3 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Larson, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 3; K.Busch, 2; K.Larson, 2; R.Blaney, 1; M.Truex, 1; C.Bell, 1; D.Hamlin, 1; T.Reddick, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1; J.Logano, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. R.Chastain, 446; 2. R.Blaney, 445; 3. W.Byron, 442; 4. K.Harvick, 438; 5. M.Truex, 433; 6. C.Bell, 429; 7. D.Hamlin, 400; 8. T.Reddick, 399; 9. B.Keselowski, 394; 10. K.Busch, 392; 11. K.Larson, 377; 12. C.Buescher, 368; 13. R.Stenhouse, 358; 14. J.Logano, 357; 15. B.Wallace, 327; 16. A.Bowman, 296.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.