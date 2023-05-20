NASCAR Craftsman Truck Tyson 250 Results

Saturday At North Wilkesboro Speedway North Wilkesboro, N.C. Lap length: 0.62 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Kyle Larson,…

Saturday

At North Wilkesboro Speedway

North Wilkesboro, N.C.

Lap length: 0.62 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 252 laps, 0 points.

2. (3) Ty Majeski, Ford, 252, 35.

3. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 252, 39.

4. (2) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 252, 48.

5. (14) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 252, 0.

6. (1) Corey Heim, Toyota, 252, 48.

7. (18) Matt Crafton, Ford, 252, 30.

8. (24) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 252, 31.

9. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 252, 0.

10. (7) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 252, 31.

11. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 252, 0.

12. (32) Chris Hacker, Toyota, 252, 25.

13. (33) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 252, 29.

14. (16) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 252, 23.

15. (6) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 252, 22.

16. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 252, 0.

17. (11) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, 252, 20.

18. (31) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 252, 19.

19. (22) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 252, 18.

20. (10) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 252, 17.

21. (27) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 252, 16.

22. (34) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 252, 15.

23. (21) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 252, 14.

24. (5) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 252, 20.

25. (13) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 252, 12.

26. (17) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 250, 13.

27. (35) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 250, 10.

28. (28) Josh Williams, Ford, garage, 221, 0.

29. (30) Conner Jones, Ford, electrical, 219, 8.

30. (20) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 213, 7.

31. (26) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 211, 6.

32. (36) Zane Smith, Ford, accident, 204, 17.

33. (19) Ben Rhodes, Ford, accident, 202, 4.

34. (23) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, accident, 200, 3.

35. (25) Dean Thompson, Toyota, accident, 182, 2.

36. (29) Johnny Sauter, Ford, electrical, 153, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 68.763 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 17 minutes, 25 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.974 seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 81 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Heim 0-43; C.Hocevar 44-59; W.Byron 60-69; C.Heim 70-101; K.Larson 102-224; B.Wallace 225-237; K.Larson 238-252

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 2 times for 138 laps; C.Heim, 2 times for 75 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 16 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 13 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 10 laps.

Wins: Z.Smith, 2; C.Eckes, 2; C.Heim, 1; G.Enfinger, 1; C.Hocevar, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 371; 2. T.Majeski, 364; 3. Z.Smith, 355; 4. G.Enfinger, 330; 5. C.Eckes, 311; 6. B.Rhodes, 305; 7. M.Crafton, 290; 8. T.Gray, 273; 9. S.Friesen, 256; 10. M.DiBenedetto, 252; 11. C.Hocevar, 250; 12. N.Sanchez, 240; 13. C.Purdy, 224; 14. J.Garcia, 211; 15. T.Ankrum, 209; 16. H.Deegan, 202.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

