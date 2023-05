Thursday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €7,705,780 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

Thursday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

