Mutua Madrid Open Results

MADRID (AP) _ Results Monday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Irina-Camelia Begu (31), Romania, def. Liudmila Samsonova (14), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Roberto Carballes Baena and Martin Landaluce, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-3, 7-5.

