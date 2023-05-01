Mutua Madrid Open Results

Monday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €7,705,780
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Monday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Irina-Camelia Begu (31), Romania, def. Liudmila Samsonova (14), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Roberto Carballes Baena and Martin Landaluce, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-3, 7-5.
