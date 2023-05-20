Mukhtar sparks Nashville to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored two goals — the second on a penalty kick in the third minute…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored two goals — the second on a penalty kick in the third minute of second-half stoppage time — to lift Nashville SC to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Charlotte took the lead in the 6th minute when Brandt Bronico took a pass from Justin Meram and found the net for the first time this season.

Nashville pulled even on a goal by Mukhtar, the defending league MVP, in the 39th minute. Mukhtar used an assist from Sean Davis to score for a seventh time on the year.

Nashville (7-3-4) ends a club-record five-match home win streak for Charlotte (5-6-3). Charlotte entered play having won six of its last seven matches in all competitions, including a club-record four in a row.

Charlotte had advantages of 12-10 in shots and 6-4 in shots on goal.

Joe Willis saved five shots for Nashville. Kristijan Kahlina finished with two saves for Charlotte.

Charlotte beat Nashville 4-1 last season in the only other meeting between the clubs. Charlotte tied a team record with the four goals. The four goals matches the most Nashville has allowed in a match.

Nashville is unbeaten (6-0-2) in its last eight matches. They had club-record nine-match run in 2021.

Mukhtar has eight goals and six assists this season. He has contributed to 50 goals since the start of the 2021 season, nine more than any other player.

Charlotte travels to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday. Nashville returns home to host the Columbus Crew next Sunday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.