Live Radio
Home » Sports » Most Majors

Most Majors

The Associated Press

May 21, 2023, 6:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Golfers who have won at least four professional major championships:

18 — Jack Nicklaus

15 — Tiger Woods

11 — Walter Hagen

9 — Ben Hogan; Gary Player

8 — Tom Watson

7 — Harry Vardon; Bobby Jones; Gene Sarazen; Sam Snead; Arnold Palmer

6 — Lee Trevino; Nick Faldo; Phil Mickelson

5 — J.H. Taylor; James Braid; Byron Nelson; Peter Thomson; Seve Ballesteros; Brooks Koepka

4 — Tom Morris Sr.; Tom Morris Jr.; Jamie Anderson; James Barnes; Bobby Locke; Raymond Floyd; Rory McIlroy; Ernie Els;

Willie Park;

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up