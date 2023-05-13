Montreal blanks Toronto 2-0 for fourth straight victory

MONTREAL (AP) — Lassi Lappalainen and Chinonso Offor scored second-half goals and CF Montreal shut out Toronto FC 2-0 on…

MONTREAL (AP) — Lassi Lappalainen and Chinonso Offor scored second-half goals and CF Montreal shut out Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Montreal (5-6-0) becomes the first team in league history to win four straight after beginning a season with fewer than five points through the first seven matches. No other team had won even three straight.

Neither team scored until Lappalainen took a pass from George Campbell and found the net in the 53rd minute for his first goal of the season.

Offor pushed the lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal in the 68th minute. Offor’s second goal this season came 12 minutes after Toronto’s Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty was sent off the field for a second yellow card.

Jonathan Sirois didn’t have to make a save to earn the clean sheet for Montreal. Sean Johnson had four saves for Toronto (2-4-6).

Montreal oushot Toronto 14-2 with a 6-0 advantage in shots on goal.

Montreal beat Toronto for a club-record fourth straight time at home and for the seventh time in the last nine match-ups.

Toronto falls to 0-6-3 in its last nine road matches and 4-26-10 in its last 40 away from home. Toronto’s last road win came in Charlotte in August of last season.

Montreal travels to play FC Cincinnati on Wednesday. Toronto returns home to host the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

