Mississippi State’s Jans signs extension through 2026-27

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 6:48 PM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Chris Jans has signed a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

The school on Wednesday announced the move, which came after Jans led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament in his first season. That marked only the program’s second appearance since 2009, the other coming in 2019.

Mississippi State (21-13) spent four weeks in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, peaking at No. 15 shortly before Christmas. The Bulldogs finished with their best win total since winning 23 games in 2019 before falling to Pittsburgh in the NCAA First Four.

